Shoppers say these $98 Spanx faux-leather leggings are 'magic pants'

Want more cold-weather fashion, shopper-approved buys and the hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings in Very Black (Photo via Nordstrom) More

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

It's a debate as old as time: Should you wear leggings as pants?

Leggings have been a mainstay in our wardrobes since our early Abercrombie & Fitch-filled adolescences, and some would argue that those rose-tinted memories are exactly where our legging obsessions should remain.

And while there may be grounds to keep the athleisure staple inside the four walls of a gym or on the couch, its faux-leather counterpart is a celebrity-loved trend worthy of the outside world.

ALSO SEE: These Nordstrom booties are less than $100 but look way more expensive

As versatile as denim and stylish as leather trousers, faux-leather leggings have become vital members of our fall wardrobes. Paired with an oversized sweater and chunky combat boots, they lend a hand to an off-duty Gigi Hadid-inspired look. Alternatively, dress them up à la Olivia Palermo with a pair of brogues or loafers and a button-down blouse for an edgy take on work attire.

Our faux-leather favourite: Spanx's faux-leather leggings, which are a Nordstrom bestseller with more than 3,100 reviews. The best-selling style has a perfect leather finish while retaining the flattering control design Spanx has been made famous for.

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings in Very Black (Photo via Nordstrom) More

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $98

"[They are] the best leggings to ever be made," says one Nordstrom shopper. "If you want the go-to leggings of the season and year, you need these leggings!! I can't say enough about these!! Please get them, you will be so sorry if you don't! They fit like a glove!"

ALSO SEE: Birkenstock's most popular sandals now come in a cozy shearling version for winter

The high-rise style is designed with Spanx's signature Power Waistband to control and shape problem areas such as the stomach, thighs, hips, and rear.

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings in Very Black (Photo via Nordstrom) More

Story continues