These comfy Chelsea booties are a Nordstrom top seller, and they're up to 47% off right now

Chelsea booties, aka the slip-on booties with a lug sole, have a utilitarian look and feel. However, they’re cute with jeans, maxi dresses, mini skirts and more. If you’re into the timeless, edgy style, Sam Edelman’s Laguna Lug Sole Chelsea Boots are a solid bet. The booties are waterproof, comfortable, and, best of all, up to 47% off at Nordstrom.

Nordstrom is currently offering an additional 25% off clearance shoes on Dec. 1 and Dec. 2. If you want the boots, the deal won’t get much better than this.

More than 500 shoppers give these booties a five-star rating in the reviews on Nordstrom’s website, so you know they’re a good find. They come in several colors, but right now the black and ivory leather versions are marked down. (Noting that there’s a golden caramel suede version on sale as well, but it’s available in only very limited sizes.)

The boots have stretchy gore insets on either side of the ankle for slipping them on and off and a small 1.5-inch platform. The toe shape is also slightly square, giving it more flair than a standard round one.

I purchased these shoes in black leather in the winter of 2021, and they still look great. I can attest to how comfortable they are — I wear them while walking all over New York City — and their versatility. While they have a few small wrinkles and lines from regular wear, I think it gives them a more worn-in look.

Funny enough, I wore them on a trip to Michigan with some girlfriends, one of whom was wearing a pair too. She had them in brown suede and tempted me to purchase the booties in another color. Now that they’re on sale, I think I just might.

As you may know, a good pair of booties can be hard to come by. They need to be warm, comfortable, stylish and, when the snow falls, practical and durable, too. The Sam Edelman Laguna Chelsea Lug Sole Boot checks all of those boxes. The fact that the style is on sale is just a bonus.

