These are the top fantasy prospects you need to keep an eye on

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is up. Eloy Jimenez is up. Nick Senzel is up. Most recently, Yordan Alvarez was called up for the Houston Astros and has hit two homers in two games in the majors. Prospects have been making noise in both fantasy and reality in 2019, and it’s hard to roster rookies with so much hype around them; before you know it, they’re unavailable.

[Join or create a 2019 Yahoo Fantasy Football league for free today]

That’s why it’s smart to stash, and Andy Behrens has you covered with the next wave of prospects to keep an eye on.