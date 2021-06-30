INR

Though a fairly strong currency in its own right, the Indian rupee can make you feel tad bit poor when you’re travelling to the US, Europe and other developed countries. We know that feeling of having to convert euros, dollars and pounds into rupees as we fork out for a meal or a soft drink. But there are some countries where the Indian rupee is stronger than the local currency.

These are the countries where the Indian Rupee is stronger

To be clear, just because the Indian rupee is stronger in these countries, doesn’t mean it goes farther like the way the dollar, euro, or pound does in India. The standard of living in some of these countries is much higher than in India and so even if you land there with Indian rupees, chances are you will end up spending much more than you would in India. For instance, South Korea, whose won is cheaper than the Indian rupee, as a country it has a higher standard of living. So you’d end up spending a base fare of, say, Rs 200 for a cab, a service that would cost you maybe Rs 20 or Rs 30, here in India.

Even so, here are the countries where the Indian rupee is stronger.

Indonesia

Indonesia

One Indian rupee is equal to about 198 Indonesian Rupiah. The country is home to several islands, clear waters and tropical climate. It is also home to Bali, that tropical paradise you’d rather be at than staring into your neighbour’s home as you WFH.

Vietnam

Vietnam

Obama went there. Anthony Bourdain went there. And the two of them even had a meal! If it’s good for Obama and Bourdain, surely Vietnam is good enough for you? Oh, one Indian rupee is equal to 310 Vietnamese Dong

Cambodia

Cambodia

Who hasn’t dreamt of exploring Angkor Wat after watching Angelina Jolie in Tomb Raider? Cambodia’s popularity has been increasing over the last several years among Indian tourists. It helps that one Indian rupee is equal to about 54 Cambodian Riel

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka

Yet another country that has begun to rank fairly high on the list of Indian tourists is Sri Lanka. India’s next-door neighbour also happens to have a weaker currency than our own. One Indian rupee is equal to about 2.68 Sri Lankan rupees.

Story continues

Nepal

Nepal

Welcome to the landlocked nation that’s home to Mount Everest, the Hippie Trail and all that is cool about this subcontinent. Nepal, whose currency is weaker than India’s even accepts Indian debit and credit cards. And you don’t need a passport to enter! Did we mention that one Indian rupee is equal to 1.60 Nepalese rupees?

Iceland

Iceland

The stunning nation that’s home to Northern Lights, black sand beaches, blue lagoons, and waterfalls was also the epicentre of the 2008 financial meltdown. Its recovery has been somewhat erratic over the last decade but at the moment one Indian rupee is equal to 1.66 Icelandic Krona.

Paraguay

Paraguay is another country where the Indian rupee is stronger than the local currency. The South American nation’s currency is called Guarani and one Indian rupee is equal to a little over 91 Paraguayan Guarani

Laos

Laos

We end this list with Laos whose Laotian Kip is significantly weaker than the Indian rupee. One Indian rupee is equal to 127 Laotian Kip.

Don't miss: The top 5 equity mutual funds with highest returns

These are the biggest investors in Indian stock markets

India’s 10 largest companies by sales and net profit

Highest & lowest paid CEOs in India during COVID-19

At Rs 200 crore, this is the most expensive car in the world