These are the best Prime Day deals under $10 to grab while you can

While some people plan to tackle Prime Day with a list of items they’ve been eyeing for a while, others simply hope to take advantage of some of the unexpected gems. If you fall into the latter category, then you’ll definitely want to browse the Prime Day deals under $10 below. Not only are the prices on these items very compelling, but you’ll actually find they’re all really useful and can make day-to-day life a bit easier. Plus, at less than $10, they won’t take a huge chunk out of your budget, so you can buy them guilt-free.
One important note: Some of these Prime Day finds under $10 are flash deals only available for a few hours. If something catches your eye, your best bet is to add it to your Amazon cart and check out ASAP so that you don’t miss the deal.
Make yummy cafe-inspired drinks from the comfort of your home with this affordable milk frother.
Ensure your measurements are precise using these beautiful KitchenAid Classic Measuring Cups.
Keep your skin soft and hydrated all year long with Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Dry Body Oil Mist with Oat and Jojoba Oil. It's not greasy and absorbs into the skin quickly.
Whether for working out or running errands, this Amazon Essentials Women's Studio Lightweight Keyhole Tank is a wardrobe essential.
Make staying hydrated easier than ever with this motivational 32 oz. Water Bottle. It's 50% off for Prime Day.
This top-rated O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Exfoliating Foot Cream can heal and soothe even the most severely dry, cracked feet.
You can never have too many socks, so grab these HIGIXCH No Show Socks while they're on sale.
Perfect for on the go, this SkyGenius Portable Handheld Fan can offer some cool relief no matter where you are.
Shoppers and beauty lovers rave about this CeraVe SA Cleanser. It rarely goes on sale, so don't miss your chance to grab it for less.
Yes, Ziploc really makes handy storage bags that you can use for clothing and blankets.
These popular Sony in-Ear Earbud Headphones are 50% off for Prime Day. They have more than 24,000 ratings and 4.3 out of 5 stars.
More Prime Day Deals Under $10:
- NIVEA Lip Care, Fruit Lip Balm Variety Pack of 4, $6.59 (Orig. $11.96)
- Kitsch Satin Scrunchies, $5.59 (Orig. $14)
- AISHNA Humidifier Colorful Cool Mini Humidifier, $9.62 (Orig. $11.98)
- BEDELITE Satin Silk Pillowcase for Hair and Skin, $5.59 (Orig. $12.99)
- Magicorange Travel Cutting Board Set, $9.25 (Orig. $10.99)
- Amazon Basics 6-Outlet Surge Protector Power Strip, $7.69 (Orig. $11.79)
