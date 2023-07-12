Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

These are the best Prime Day deals under $10 to grab while you can

In The Know by Yahoo

These are the best Prime Day deals under $10 to grab while you can

Amazon Prime Day is finally here! After weeks of waiting to see what deals Amazon would unveil, most people haven’t been disappointed by today’s markdowns.

While some people plan to tackle Prime Day with a list of items they’ve been eyeing for a while, others simply hope to take advantage of some of the unexpected gems. If you fall into the latter category, then you’ll definitely want to browse the Prime Day deals under $10 below. Not only are the prices on these items very compelling, but you’ll actually find they’re all really useful and can make day-to-day life a bit easier. Plus, at less than $10, they won’t take a huge chunk out of your budget, so you can buy them guilt-free.

One important note: Some of these Prime Day finds under $10 are flash deals only available for a few hours. If something catches your eye, your best bet is to add it to your Amazon cart and check out ASAP so that you don’t miss the deal.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Day Deals Under $10

More Prime Day Deals Under $10:

- NIVEA Lip Care, Fruit Lip Balm Variety Pack of 4, $6.59 (Orig. $11.96)

- Kitsch Satin Scrunchies, $5.59 (Orig. $14)

- AISHNA Humidifier Colorful Cool Mini Humidifier, $9.62 (Orig. $11.98)

- BEDELITE Satin Silk Pillowcase for Hair and Skin, $5.59 (Orig. $12.99)

- Magicorange Travel Cutting Board Set, $9.25 (Orig. $10.99)

- Amazon Basics 6-Outlet Surge Protector Power Strip, $7.69 (Orig. $11.79)

Your Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for the best Amazon Prime Day tech deals. Learn about Prime Day trends on In the Know. Hear from Autoblog’s car experts on must-shop auto-related Prime Day deals and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.

More from In The Know:

17 Prime Day skin care deals you shouldn't miss — up to 45% off Mario Badescu, L'Oreal, Caudalie and more

7 timeless handbags to snag on sale during Prime Day

A bunch of Yankee Candles that smell like summer are on sale for Prime Day

Have good hair days all summer with these 7 hair care staples that are on sale for Prime Day

The post Drop what you’re doing and grab these Prime Day deals under $10 while you can appeared first on In The Know.