These are the best Prime Day deals under $10 to grab while you can

Jeanine Edwards
Updated ·2 min read
Amazon Prime Day is finally here! After weeks of waiting to see what deals Amazon would unveil, most people haven’t been disappointed by today’s markdowns.

While some people plan to tackle Prime Day with a list of items they’ve been eyeing for a while, others simply hope to take advantage of some of the unexpected gems. If you fall into the latter category, then you’ll definitely want to browse the Prime Day deals under $10 below. Not only are the prices on these items very compelling, but you’ll actually find they’re all really useful and can make day-to-day life a bit easier. Plus, at less than $10, they won’t take a huge chunk out of your budget, so you can buy them guilt-free.

One important note: Some of these Prime Day finds under $10 are flash deals only available for a few hours. If something catches your eye, your best bet is to add it to your Amazon cart and check out ASAP so that you don’t miss the deal.

Prime Day Deals Under $10

Zulay Kitchen

ULTRA HIGH SPEED MILK FROTHER For Coffee With NEW UPGRADED STAND - Powerful, Compact Handheld Mixer with Infinite Uses - Super Instant Electric Foam Maker with Stainless Steel Whisk by Zulay (White)

$12$22Save $10

Make yummy cafe-inspired drinks from the comfort of your home with this affordable milk frother.

$12 at Amazon
Amazon

KitchenAid Measuring Cups, Set Of 4, Aqua Sky

$2$9Save $7

Ensure your measurements are precise using these beautiful KitchenAid Classic Measuring Cups.

$2 at Amazon
Amazon

Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Dry Body Oil Mist with Oat and Jojoba Oil for Dry, Rough Sensitive Skin, Nourishing & Hypoallergenic Body Spray, Paraben-, Silicone- & Phthalate-Free, 6.7 fl. oz

$10$14Save $4

Keep your skin soft and hydrated all year long with Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Dry Body Oil Mist with Oat and Jojoba Oil. It's not greasy and absorbs into the skin quickly.

$10 at Amazon
Amazon

Amazon Essentials Women's Studio Lightweight Keyhole Tank

$10$13Save $3

Whether for working out or running errands, this Amazon Essentials Women's Studio Lightweight Keyhole Tank is a wardrobe essential.

$10 at Amazon
Amazon

Water Bottles, 32oz Water Bottles with Times to Drink, BPA Free Tritan Water Jug, Leakproof Water Bottle with Straw and Safety Lock, Motivational Water Bottle Ensure You Drink Enough Water Every Day

$12$20Save $8

Make staying hydrated easier than ever with this motivational 32 oz. Water Bottle. It's 50% off for Prime Day.

$12 at Amazon
Amazon

O'Keeffe's for Healthy Feet Exfoliating and Moisturizing Foot Cream, Guaranteed Relief for Extremely Dry, Cracked Feet, Softer Feet in 1 Use, 3.0 Ounce Tube, (Pack of 1)

$7$12Save $5

This top-rated O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Exfoliating Foot Cream can heal and soothe even the most severely dry, cracked feet.

$7 at Amazon
Amazon

HIGIXCH No Show Socks Women Low Cut Invisible Liner Non slip Athletic Boat Socks 6 Pairs (socks for women size5-8, Black, white, gray)

$6$16Save $10

You can never have too many socks, so grab these HIGIXCH No Show Socks while they're on sale.

$6 at Amazon
Amazon

SkyGenius Portable Handheld Fan

$8$10Save $2

Perfect for on the go, this SkyGenius Portable Handheld Fan can offer some cool relief no matter where you are.

$8 at Amazon
Amazon

CeraVe SA Cleanser | Salicylic Acid Cleanser with Hyaluronic Acid, Niacinamide & Ceramides| BHA Exfoliant for Face | Fragrance Free Non-Comedogenic | 8 Ounce

$9$16
Shoppers and beauty lovers rave about this CeraVe SA Cleanser. It rarely goes on sale, so don't miss your chance to grab it for less.

$9 at Amazon
Amazon

Ziploc Flexible Totes Clothes and Blanket Storage Bags, Perfect for Closet Organization and Storing Under Beds, Jumbo, 1 Count

$10

Yes, Ziploc really makes handy storage bags that you can use for clothing and blankets.

$10 at Amazon
Amazon

Sony MDREX15LP in-Ear Earbud Headphones, Black, Model Number: MDREX15LP/B

$7$15Save $8

These popular Sony in-Ear Earbud Headphones are 50% off for Prime Day. They have more than 24,000 ratings and 4.3 out of 5 stars.

$7 at Amazon

More Prime Day Deals Under $10:

- NIVEA Lip Care, Fruit Lip Balm Variety Pack of 4, $6.59 (Orig. $11.96)

- Kitsch Satin Scrunchies, $5.59 (Orig. $14)

- AISHNA Humidifier Colorful Cool Mini Humidifier, $9.62 (Orig. $11.98)

- BEDELITE Satin Silk Pillowcase for Hair and Skin, $5.59 (Orig. $12.99)

- Magicorange Travel Cutting Board Set, $9.25 (Orig. $10.99)

- Amazon Basics 6-Outlet Surge Protector Power Strip, $7.69 (Orig. $11.79)

