These are the best Amazon Prime Day deals under $25 to shop today

As exciting as Prime Day is, let's be real: Inflation is crazy right now. Just about everything costs more than it did even just a few months ago, and money is tight for lots of people.

While some are opting to sit Prime Day out and save their coins, there are certainly others who simply can't resist the allure of a good sale. And make no mistake about it, the Prime Day deals are good.

If you still want to get in on the fun of Prime Day but really don't have a ton of money to spend, you're in luck. Believe it or not, there are plenty of Prime Day deals under $25. Whether you want a new gadget, your favorite beauty product or something nice for your home or kitchen, you can totally take advantage of post-Prime Day deals without spending a ton of money.

If you need help narrowing down the options, check out a handful of the best Prime Day deals under $25 below that should be on your radar. As with all things Prime Day, the key is to check out ASAP so you can lock in the low prices before they go back up.

Prime Day Deals Under $25

More Prime Day Deals Under $25:

- Champion Men's Long Sleeve T-Shirt Hoodie, $22.88 (Orig. $40)

- Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Body Cream, $14.69 (Orig. $18.50)

- Joomra Pillow Slippers for Women and Men, $20.38 (Orig. $39.99)

- Mario Badescu the Facial Spray Collection, $14.70 (Orig. $21)

- Jade Roller & Gua Sha, $13.59 (Orig. $24.95)

- Under Armour Men's Ignite Vi Sl Slide Sandal, $23.99 (Orig. $32)

