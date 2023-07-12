Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

These are the best Amazon Prime Day deals under $25 to shop today

As exciting as Prime Day is, let's be real: Inflation is crazy right now. Just about everything costs more than it did even just a few months ago, and money is tight for lots of people.

While some are opting to sit Prime Day out and save their coins, there are certainly others who simply can't resist the allure of a good sale. And make no mistake about it, the Prime Day deals are good.

If you still want to get in on the fun of Prime Day but really don't have a ton of money to spend, you're in luck. Believe it or not, there are plenty of Prime Day deals under $25. Whether you want a new gadget, your favorite beauty product or something nice for your home or kitchen, you can totally take advantage of post-Prime Day deals without spending a ton of money.

If you need help narrowing down the options, check out a handful of the best Prime Day deals under $25 below that should be on your radar. As with all things Prime Day, the key is to check out ASAP so you can lock in the low prices before they go back up.

Prime Day Deals Under $25

Amazon

Cork & Mill Marble Coasters for Drinks - Set of 4 Handcrafted Hexagon Coasters with Holder

$16$20Save $4

Instantly elevate your coffee table or dining table with these sleek and stylish Cork & Mill Marble Coasters.

$16 at Amazon
Amazon

Digital Decor Set of Two 100% Cotton Hotel Down-Alternative Made in USA Pillows - Three Comfort Levels! (Silver, Standard)

$21$35Save $14

If it's been a while since you last purchased new pillows, this is your sign to invest in a new set. You get two of these 100% Cotton Hotel Down-Alternative Made in USA Pillows for just $21 today.

$21 at Amazon
RFAQK

28 PCs Large Food Storage Containers with Airtight Lids-Freezer & Microwave Safe,BPA Free Plastic Meal Prep Containers & Kitchen set.Leak proof Lunch Containers-Snacks, Sandwich, Sauces & Bento box

$20$25Save $5

Meal prepping and storing leftovers will be easier than ever with these Large Food Storage Containers with Airtight Lids.

$20 at Amazon
Amazon

LuxClub 4 PC Sheet Set Bamboo Sheets Deep Pockets 18" Eco Friendly Wrinkle Free Sheets Machine Washable Hotel Bedding Silky Soft - Butter Twin

$25$44Save $19

Shoppers rave about these LuxClub 4 PC Sheet Set Bamboo Sheets, so grab a set (or two!) while the price is low for Prime Day.

$25 at Amazon
Amazon

DERMORA Foot Peel Mask - 2 Pack of Regular Size Skin Exfoliating Foot Masks for Dry, Cracked Feet, Callus, Dead Skin Remover - Feet Peeling Mask for baby soft feet, Original Scent

$14$25Save $11

Too ashamed to show off your dry, cracked feet in sandals this summer? Transform your tootsies in just a few days with this affordable Foot Peel Mask.

$14 at Amazon
Amazon

JISULIFE Portable Neck Fan, Hands Free Bladeless Fan, 4000 mAh Battery Operated Wearable Personal Fan, Leafless, Rechargeable, Headphone Design, USB Powered Desk Fan,3 Speeds-Dark Green

$24$40Save $16

Need some relief for this summer's heat and humidity? Amazon shoppers swear by this JISULIFE Portable Neck Fan when they're on the go.

$24 at Amazon
Amazon

LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream - Made in USA, Anti Aging Moisturizer for Face and Neck,Wrinkle, Retinol Complex - 1.7oz

$23$30Save $7

Don't think twice about snagging the popular LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream while it's marked down for Prime Day. Shoppers give it 4.4 out of 5 stars.

$23 at Amazon
Amazon

OontZ Angle Solo - Bluetooth Portable Speaker, Compact Size, Surprisingly Loud Volume & Bass, 100 Foot Wireless Range, IPX5, Perfect Travel Speaker, Bluetooth Speakers by Cambridge Sound Works (Black)

$20$30Save $10

This OontZ Angle Solo - Bluetooth Portable Speaker is perfect for beach days and barbecues.

$20 at Amazon
Amazon

Auloea Portable Mini Car Vacuum Cleaner, High Power Cordless(400g) Handheld Rechargeable Vacuum Cleaner for Desk V06

$22$29Save $7

Car crumbs are no match for this handy Wireless Portable Mini Car Vacuum Cleaner.

$22 at Amazon
Amazon

Logitech H390 Wired Headset for PC/Laptop

$22$40Save $18

If earbuds aren't your thing, grab this best-selling Logitech H390 Wired Headset while it's on sale.

$22 at Amazon

More Prime Day Deals Under $25:

- Champion Men's Long Sleeve T-Shirt Hoodie, $22.88 (Orig. $40)

- Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Body Cream, $14.69 (Orig. $18.50)

- Joomra Pillow Slippers for Women and Men, $20.38 (Orig. $39.99)

- Mario Badescu the Facial Spray Collection, $14.70 (Orig. $21)

- Jade Roller & Gua Sha, $13.59 (Orig. $24.95)

- Under Armour Men's Ignite Vi Sl Slide Sandal, $23.99 (Orig. $32)

Your Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for the best Amazon Prime Day tech deals. Learn about Prime Day trends on In the Know. Hear from Autoblog’s car experts on must-shop auto-related Prime Day deals and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.

