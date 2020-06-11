'Like 'Lululemon leggings but better!': Sales of these Amazon leggings have increased 850% in the past 24 hours

Looking for more of the best deals, latest celebrity news and hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter.

Finding activewear leggings that are affordable but still stand up to a tough workout can be a challenge. Sometimes they’re too thin, sometimes they don’t stay in place, and often they just start to fall apart after a couple of cycles in the wash.

The alternative can be pricey pairs of leggings, but it isn’t always an option to shell out $100 for a new pair of workout pants. Enter the Queenieke Women's Yoga Leggings.

What they’re all about

Featuring a high rise and four-way stretch design, these leggings are ideal for activities like yoga and pilates, as well as for higher impact sports. Their sweat-wicking fabric keeps you cool, so you can rest assured that no matter what your workout of choice is, you’ll stay cool and dry throughout.

Each pair is designed with a 25” inseam, meaning no matter your hight this pair of leggings will hit you at a flattering spot without any bunching around the ankles. A seamed design flatters your curves while also providing shape retention, and a hidden waistband pocket has enough room to hold a key, cards and cell phone during your workout.

Available in 12 colours that range from vibrant hues to classic neutrals, these leggings are available in sizes XS to XXL and start at just $20.

What shoppers really think

With a 4.3 star rating on nearly 500 reviews, shoppers have been loving the affordable price and high quality construction of these leggings. Plus, according to Amazon’s Movers & Shakers report, sales of the leggings have spiked in the past 24 hours — increasing by more than 800%.

“These leggings are a game changer,” raved one Amazon shopper. “As someone who always struggled to find leggings that didn’t roll/fall down during workouts these are amazing. They have great tummy control, the feel is great and I didn’t have to worry about them during my workout. Will definitely be purchasing more!”

“These remind me of Lululemon leggings but better!” added another. “They’re stretchier than Lulus so they’re more comfy but still very flattering! Will definitely buy more colours.”

Some reviewers have noted that though very stretchy, these leggings don’t necessarily offer much in terms of compression.

“I was so excited to get these in today but right away the material wasn't as compressive as I thought [but] I'm probably just used to thicker legging material,” reads one review. “Otherwise, I do like them.”

The final verdict

If comfortable and affordable are your main criteria when shopping for activewear, then the Queenieke Women’s Yoga Leggings may be worth a try. They do fit true to size and a relatively opaque when it comes to the squat test.

The don’t however provide much compression, so if you prefer a tighter fit or a longer length than the 25” that these offer, you may want to pass.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.