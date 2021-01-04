These Actors Are Not Just Entertainers But Entrepreneurs In Fashion And Beauty
Bollywood stars are often associated with glitz and glamour, and we often look up to them as fashion gurus. However, not many of us know that some of these Indian celebrities have their own fashion brands.
Today, most leading celebrities in the country believe in expanding their horizons and stepping into the world of business and entrepreneurship. We look at some of these entrepreneurs in the showbiz.
Kay Beauty by Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif launched her beauty brand Kay Beauty in October 2019 in partnership with e-commerce platform Nykaa. The label stands on the three principles (also a play on Katrina’s initials) – Kolor, Kover, and Kare . Kolor represents the colour of cosmetics for eyes, lips and nails; Kover and Kare refer to high performance face products and nourishing ingredients respectively. It’s also a word play on ‘being okay,’ ‘being yourself,’ and ‘staying true to yourself.’
Edamama by Alia Bhatt
The most recent entrant to this list is Alia Bhatt, who launched her own conscious clothing apparel brand for children, Ed-a-Mamma, in October 2020. The brand, which is funded by Alia herself caters to children aged two to 14. A completely homegrown brand, Ed-a-Mamma is currently available on the ecommerce platform Firstcry, and has claimed to have sold 70 percent of its first season's collection in six weeks of launch.
Nush by Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma’s signature apparel line, Nush was launched in 2017. Nush offers a good range of street-style options for desi girls. A fashion icon who favours high street brands and whose personal style is a mix of ready-to-wear comfort and designer chic, Anushka has ensured that Nush is a mixture of her personality as well as a collection for every woman. The product line for Anushka’s brand includes denims, jackets, dresses and tees.
Rheason by Sonam and Rhea Kapoor
Bollywood’s fashionista Sonam Kapoor, along with her sister Rhea Kapoor, started Rheason in 2017 when they found a lack of design in Indian high-street fashion. Derived from a combination of Sonam and Rhea's first names, Rheson offers quirky, affordable, daily wear apparel brand for “every Indian girl.” Initially launched with Shoppers Stop, it then grew the collaboration by launching on Shoppers Stop's store on Amazon.in.
All About You by Deepika Padukone
Apart from being an established actress in Bollywood, Deepika Padukone also runs a clothing brand called 'All About You' that focuses on outfits for women. The clothing line that was started in 2015, offers a mix of Indian, western, and Indo-western women apparels, and is available on ecommerce platform Myntra.
(Edited by Athira Nair)
Also Read: Deepika Padukone, You Deserve Better.