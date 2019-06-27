These 13 under-rostered hitters are dominating the batting average category

We could be witnessing Scott Kingery's breakout. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

By Fred Zinkie

Special to Yahoo Sports

With most fantasy gamers obsessively chasing counting stats, many forget that a high-average hitter can make a significant impact. For those looking at their standings and seeing a need to climb in batting average, here are 13 players who are less than 70-percent rostered after hitting over .300 across more than 150 at-bats.

Bryan Reynolds, OF (37 percent rostered)

The good news is that Reynolds will be the Major League batting average leader if he can maintain his current .362 mark while playing on a regular basis between now and the middle of July. The bad news is that he is unlikely to enjoy the fruits of a .443 BABIP for much longer. But with a .315 xBA (via Statcast), Reynolds should continue to provide a helpful average all summer. If only his counting stats (six homers, zero steals) were a little more meaningful.

Howie Kendrick, 1B/2B/3B/OF (65 percent rostered)

Kendrick’s .328 average would rank fifth in the Majors if he had enough plate appearances to qualify. And with a .325 BABIP, the career .292 hitter is not being carried by extreme fortune. Kendrick is limiting whiffs (13.3 percent) and producing hard contact at an impressive rate (42.9 percent). Still, his inconsistent role and minimal speed make him more of a fringe player in mixed leagues.

McNeil is a younger version of Kendrick, someone who limits whiffs (10.6 percent) and produces enough hard contact (38.5 percent) to consistently collect base knocks. Unfortunately, he shares another quality with Kendrick: A lack of meaningful power or speed. Still, he ranks second in the Majors with a .351 average and can help those in 12-team leagues.

James McCann, C (54 percent)

There is very little in McCann’s 2019 profile to suggest that this career .249 hitter has suddenly changed his skill set. His .412 BABIP is 101 points higher than his career mark, meaning that the 29 year old is living on borrowed time as a .326 hitter. McCann is a fine option in two-catcher leagues but more of a stopgap in one-catcher formats.

Kevin Newman, SS (13 percent)

Although overshadowed by the big-name rookies, Newman is a former first-round pick (2015) who is thriving in his first extended big league trial. The 25 year old excels at making contact (13.5 percent strikeout rate), but he doesn’t produce enough hard contact (25.2 percent) or fly balls (26.7 percent) to be anything more than a singles hitter. Still, those in 15-team leagues could do worse than a middle infielder who should finish the year hitting .300 with a dozen steals.

Scott Kingery, 3B/SS/OF (64 percent)

Kingery is one of the most desirable options on this list, as his playing time is trending upwards and he still carries the skill set that made him a coveted asset at the outset of his rookie year. The youngster has been more than simply a high-average hitter (10 HR, .975 OPS) and his batted-ball data (48.7 percent hard-contact rate, 24.8 perfect line drive rate, 39.8 fly ball rate) supports the notion of a breakout.

Alberto rarely strikes out (9.0 percent), which should help him to maintain a helpful average. But his batted-ball data is abysmal, his speed is marginal and his power is virtually non-existent. Mixed-league gamers would have to be pretty desperate to turn to this Oriole.

Danny Santana, 1B/2B/OF (34 percent)

Santana is unlikely to maintain a .308 average that has been fueled by a .390 BABIP. But the good news is that the 28 year old has been an exciting power-speed threat (nine homers, nine steals) while producing encouraging batted-ball data across the board. Mixed-league gamers could do worse than having this multi-position asset on their bench.

Melky Cabrera, OF (4 percent)

If there is one thing Melky can do (and yes, there is basically just one thing Melky can do), it’s hit for average. The lifetime .286 hitter last batted below .273 in 2010, making him one of the most reliable batting average sources. Still, his minimal power (four homers) and speed (two steals) make Cabrera one of the least desirable members of this list.

Tony Wolters, C (4 percent)

Wolters is hitting .305, which is 62 points over his career mark. His BABIP is .344, which is 47 points over his career mark. And he has hit one homer. You see where I’m going here. Move along.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr., 2B/SS/OF (62 percent)

One of the hottest hitters in baseball (8 HR, 1.032 OPS in June), Gurriel is surely going to experience an uptick in rostered percentage during the coming days. The native Cuban got off to a dismal 2019 start at the plate and in the field, but switching to a new position in Triple-A has renewed his confidence. His 1.048 OPS since returning from Buffalo on May 24 ranks 11th among qualified hitters.

Gio Urshela, 3B/SS (14 percent)

Urshela got off to a hot start before batting .226 in June. And with the Yankees finally healthy, the 27 year old is not listed as a starter at any position on the official depth chart. Unless the club deals with another rash of injuries, Urshela is capped at AL-only value.

Eric Sogard, 2B/SS (16 percent)

If we ignore the fact that Sogard is 33 with 19 career homers and 41 steals, there are reasons to have some interest in his services. While batting exclusively out of the leadoff spot, the veteran is producing strong marks in BB:K ratio (0.71), hard contact rate (36.3 percent), line drive rate (23.6 percent) and fly ball rate (44.8 percent). And resident Yahoo fantasy genius Scott Pianowski loves him. Need I say more?

