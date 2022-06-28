The thermoelectric modules market is expected to grow from USD 693 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 1,054 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8%

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

during the forecast period. Advantages such as compact design of TEMs compared to vapor-compression cooling systems, drives the adoption of TEMs across several end-use application. Additionally, ability of TEMs to produce hot and cold water for different functions adds to its rising adoption in different applications.

New York, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Thermoelectric Modules Market by Model, Type, Functionality, End-Use Application, Offering and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05233130/?utm_source=GNW
Furthermore, the rapidly growing market for electric and luxury vehicles is also expected to drive thermoelectric modules market. TEMs are used in electric vehicles to stabilize the temperature of a car’s battery-operated system.

Market for multistage thermoelectric modules to grow at higher CAGR during forecast period
Multistage thermoelectric modules are also known as cascade thermoelectric modules.They work on high-temperature differentials between the hot and cold sides of the module.

These modules are designed to achieve significantly higher temperature differentials of around 130°C.Hence, cascaded modules are stacked on top of one another whereby the cold side of one module becomes the hot side of another module mounted above.

Multistage thermoelectric modules are suitable for applications in which a low-to-medium cooling capacity is required.

Market for micro thermoelectric modules to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period
Micro thermoelectric modules are devices that have semiconductor elements with dimensions of less than 1.0 mm square. They can easily convert heat into electricity, starting from a zero-temperature difference. Further, these modules help in decreasing the energy consumption of electric devices, such as wearables and wireless sensors. Technological advancements have resulted in product miniaturization; as a result, the number of microdevices, such as microprocessors, microsensors, microcontrollers, and micro-instruments, has increased. Therefore, the demand for micro thermoelectric modules is likely to grow in the coming years.

Market for automotive application to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period
Thermoelectric modules are prominently used in the automotive application for automotive seat cooling/heating, cup holders, glove boxes, automotive night vision, and waste heat recovery.For automotive seats, thermoelectric modules are used as they can switch easily between heating and cooling functions.

Autonomous systems provide numerous benefits in modern vehicles.High-temperature thermoelectric coolers provide the thermal management solution needed to operate each system within an acceptable temperature range and optimize its performance.

The growth in the production of light vehicles is expected to increase the demand for thermoelectric modules in the automotive application. With the fast growth of electric cars, thermoelectric modules are expected to be used to a greater degree to maintain the optimal temperature of battery packs.

APAC to create highest growth opportunities for thermoelectric modules market among other region during the forecast period
APAC is the largest consumer electronics market in terms of manufacturing and consumption of consumer electronics products.In China, the demand for consumer electronic products is increasing in the country due to its large population.

The industrial application is the second-largest segment in the thermoelectric modules market in China, followed by the automotive segment.The Japanese government has taken initiatives to bring a robotic revolution in the country to increase the use of intelligent machines in the manufacturing and healthcare sectors, which would drive the thermoelectric modules market in Japan in the industrial sector.

South Korea, one of the leading manufacturers of electric and hybrid vehicles, is expected to create high growth opportunities for thermoelectric modules market with growing electric vehicles market.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews have been conducted with key industry experts in the thermoelectric modules market space. The break-up of primary participants for the report has been shown below:
• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 30%
• By Designation: C-level Executives – 40%, Directors – 40%, and Others – 20%
• By Region: North America –40%, APAC– 30%, Europe – 20%, and RoW – 10%
The report profiles key players in the thermoelectric modules market with their respective market ranking analysis. Prominent players profiled in this report are Ferrotec (Japan), Laird Thermal Systems (US), II-VI Incorporated (US), Kelk (Japan), Guangdong Fuxin Technology (China), TE Technology (US), TEC Microsystems (Germany), Crystal (Russia), Kryotherm (Russia), and Phononic (US).

Research Coverage:
This research report categorizes the thermoelectric modules market on the basis of model, type, functionality, end-use application, offering, and geography.The report describes the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the thermoelectric modules market and forecasts the same till 2027.

Apart from these, the report also consists of leadership mapping and analysis of all the companies included in the thermoelectric modules ecosystem.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report
The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall thermoelectric modules market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05233130/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Daly hands Stanley Cup to Avalanche in Bettman's absence

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly presented the Stanley Cup to Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog on Friday night because Commissioner Gary Bettman was sidelined by the coronavirus. Bettman recently tested positive and was unable to produce enough negative results to get back to the series in time. That left Daly to give the traditional end-of-season speech and shake Landeskog’s hand before presenting the trophy. It’s the first time someone other than Bettman handed

  • Garcia beats Andreescu to win Bad Homburg title

    BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu came up just short of ending her title drought on Saturday. Caroline Garcia won her first title in three years after coming back from a set and a break down to beat Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 in the Bad Homburg Open final on Saturday. Andreescu was looking for her first title since beating Serena Williams in the 2019 final at Flushing Meadows before injuries forced her to miss the entire 2020 season. “I'm very happy.

  • Montreal trips Charlotte 2-1 to get back in MLS win column

    MONTREAL — Bouncing back after a loss to your closest rival in the semifinals of a tournament is no small feat. It’s even harder when your next game is only three days later, but that’s exactly the situation CF Montreal found themselves in on Saturday. Montreal managed to pull it off, getting back into the Major League Soccer win column after beating Charlotte FC 2-1 at Saputo Stadium and claiming second place in the Eastern Conference in the process. Romell Quioto and Mathieu Choinière scored f

  • Schauffele wins at Travelers after Theegala's double bogey

    CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Xander Schauffele celebrated his one-year wedding anniversary Sunday with a dramatic victory in the Travelers Championship. The Olympic champion won with a three-stroke swing on the final hole, hitting to 3 feet for birdie after rookie Sahith Theegala took two shots to get out of a bunker and made a double bogey in the group ahead. A stroke in front entering the day, Schauffele finished with a 2-under 68 at TPC River Highlands to beat Theegala and J.T. Poston by two stroke

  • Gilbert said De Grasse's big-game mentality will help him at post-COVID worlds

    LANGLEY, B.C. — Glenroy Gilbert is confident Andre De Grasse's positive COVID-19 won't derail his performance at next month's world track and field championships. Athletics Canada's head coach said his ability to perform when the stakes are highest will help him. "Andre is not the kind of guy that needs a lot," Gilbert said at the Canadian track and field championships on Thursday. "He can compete. We know that. And as long as he's confident in the work that he's done to get to Eugene — and he's

  • Aaron Brown completes sprint double with 200-metre title at track and field nationals

    For all the national championship titles Aaron Brown has won throughout his lengthy sprinting career, these ones in the Township of Langley, B.C., this week felt a little different. On Sunday afternoon in sweltering heat, Brown sprinted past the rest of the field to win the men's 200-metre title in a time of 20.03 seconds. Jerome Blake finished second in a time of 20.32. In the women's 200m final, Natassha McDonald ran a personal best time of 22.67 to win the national title. While it was below t

  • Avalanche D-man Cale Makar wins Conn Smythe as playoff MVP

    Cale Makar has won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP after leading the Colorado Avalanche to their first Stanley Cup title since 2001 and third in franchise history. Makar is the second defenseman to win the award over the past three years. He follows Victor Hedman of the Tampa Bay Lightning, the back-to-back defending champions eliminated by Colorado in the Stanley Cup Final on Sunday night. “We’ve seen him play this way from Day 1 of the season,” coach Jared Bednar said. “This guy is elite

  • Lightning live long enough to become the villain

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the Lightning's legacy after their three-peat bid comes up two wins short.

  • Avalanche on the cusp of dethroning Lightning and winning third Stanley Cup

    The Stanley Cup will be in the building tonight when the Colorado Avalanche welcome the Tampa Bay Lightning to Denver's Ball Arena for Game 5 of the NHL final. The Avalanche lead the best-of-seven series 3-1 and are on the cusp of winning their third Cup title and first since 2001. The Lightning are still in the mix to capture their third straight championship, but the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs are the only team to come back from a 3-1 deficit in the Cup final. Colorado moved to within a win of t

  • Phillies' Harper has broken thumb after being hit by pitch

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has a broken left thumb after being hit by a 97-mph fastball from Blake Snell in the fourth inning Saturday night against the San Diego Padres. The team announced the injury to the reigning NL MVP, who will be out indefinitely. He will undergo further evaluation in the next few days. Harper checked his swing and the pitch from Snell rode inside and high toward his shoulder before hitting him on the outside of the left hand. Harper im

  • Chase Elliott needs nearly 7 hours to win at Nashville

    LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — Chase Elliott salvaged a crummy day for Hendrick Motorsports and interrupted a potential Toyota rout by winning the rain-drenched race at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday night. Elliott recovered from an early issue that dropped him deep into the field to take the lead with 38 laps remaining and hold off three Joe Gibbs Racing drivers for his second Cup victory of the season. It took NASCAR's most popular driver nearly seven hours and a late four-lap shootout to get to vic

  • Okagbare doping case DQs Nigerian relay team from worlds

    Sprinter Blessing Okagbare's doping violations will keep her Nigerian teammates from participating in the 4x100 meter relay at next month's world championships. The Athletics Integrity Unit, which oversees doping cases in track, announced Monday it was extending Okagbare's 10-year ban by a year, and making it retroactive to June 13, 2021. That's six days before she competed at Nigeria's Olympic trials, with her relay squad qualifying for this year’s worlds. “Over the years, we have repeatedly se

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup final on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup final games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Colorado Avalanche visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links

  • Alex Ovechkin scores goal, lays hit in pro soccer debut

    Alex Ovechkin found the back of the net for FC Dynamo Moscow after signing a one-day contract.

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign defenceman Timothy Liljegren to two-year contract extension

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenceman Timothy Liljegren to a two-year contract extension with an average annual value of US$1.4 million. The 23-year-old Swede had 23 points (five goals, 18 assists) in 61 regular-season games with the Maple Leafs in 2021-22. He also appeared in two playoff games. Liljegren was selected by Toronto in the first round, 17th overall, of the 2017 NHL draft. He has 24 points (five goals, 19 assists) in 74 career regular-season games with the Maple Le

  • Yee, Beaugrand top elites in Montreal triathlon

    MONTREAL — Alex Yee of Britain and Cassandre Beaugrand of France were the cream of the elite field taking part in Saturday's World Triathlon Sprint and Relay Championships in the heart of old Montreal. Yee won the men's race in 21 minutes, 55 seconds, which was three seconds ahead of Hayden Wilde of New Zealand. Leo Bergere of France was third in 21:59. Beaugrand took the women's race in 59 minutes and three seconds, nine seconds better than runner-up Georgia Taylor-Brown of Britain and 12 secon

  • Joe Sakic joins fellow Denver icon John Elway as dual champ

    DENVER (AP) — Joe Sakic was so busy relishing and reminiscing that he nearly missed the team photo with the Stanley Cup before racing over just in time to join the on-ice celebration at Amalie Arena. The general manager of the Colorado Avalanche joined fellow Denver icon John Elway in leading his team to a championship from the front office two decades after winning a pair of titles during his Hall of Fame playing career. A star captain and center when the Avalanche won it all in 1996 and 2001,

  • Report: Coveted coach Barry Trotz is stepping away from hockey

    Barry Trotz is reportedly passing on the Winnipeg Jets job to focus on his family, but isn't ruling out a return to coaching in the future.

  • Bulldogs and Cataractes to face off with berth in Memorial Cup final on the line

    SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Special teams figure to play a prominent role when the Hamilton Bulldogs and Shawinigan Cataractes face off Monday night in the Memorial Cup semifinal. The Cataractes scored three power-play goals in a 3-2 win over the Bulldogs in the preliminary round last Thursday, including the winner by Olivier Nadeau with 12:54 remaining in regulation. Shawinigan had seven opportunities with the man advantage in all while Hamilton was 1 for 4. “We have to be more disciplined," said Bulldo

  • Calgary's QB Bo Levi Mitchell listed as questionable ahead of game against Edmonton

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders listed quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell as questionable for Saturday's game against the Edmonton Elks in the team's injury report Thursday. Mitchell took limited reps in Thursday's practice at McMahon Stadium. The 32-year-old Texan had a foot injury, the team indicated in its daily injury report. "He said he was a little sore, but other than that, I don't have anything to report," Stampeder head coach Dave Dickenson said following practice. "Hopefully everything's go