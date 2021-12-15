Thermapen is the meat thermometer you need for the holidays and it's on sale right now

The Classic Thermapen is a handy cooking essential and it can be yours for less than $60 right now.

With the holidays upon us, many home chefs are prepping for the all-important process of preparing family feasts. If you want to make things easier for you or the cooks on your gift list this holiday season, ThermoWorks' Classic Thermapen is a great way to make sure the main course is cooked just right.

For a limited time, you can grab the Classic Super-Fast Thermapen, originally $83, in six different colors for $59, giving you a 29% discount. Our Executive Editor of Commerce, Kate Tully Ellsworth, is a big fan: "Personally, I swear by the ThermoWorks Thermapen, which costs a little more, but is literally one of the best things I own," she said.

We also love ThermoWorks collectively as a brand, especially considering the ThermoPop ($35) is our all-time favorite digital meat thermometer In testing, the ThermoPop provided super-quick readings, which is especially ideal for larger roasts that require frequent monitoring. The retailer consistently produces high-quality cooking supplies, and, according to Kate, the Classic Super-Fast Thermapen is certainly up to par with its peers.

Accurate and speedy temperature readings are one of the many impressive features of this Thermapen.

What's more, the brand claims it provides readings in just two to three seconds, while its water-resistant design will be unaffected by kitchen spills. Its battery life is also impressive (up to 1,500 hours!), plus, it automatically turns on and off when you stick the 4.5-inch probe in or out of the roast. The Thermapen works with temperatures between -4 to 122 degrees Fahrenheit (-20 to 50 degrees Celsius) and can easily switch from either degree mode.

If there's a daunting dish on the menu this holiday season, make your meal prep a bit easier with this user-friendly meat thermometer.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Thermapen deal: Get the classic meat thermometer for 29% off