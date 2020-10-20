Thermal-imaging drone footage of police response to shooting at homeless camp raises privacy concerns

It's the type of footage never before seen from the Vancouver Police Department's SkyRanger drone — thermal imaging captured from the air above a police incident.

In this case, the incident was a December 2019 shooting at Oppenheimer Park, where a community of homeless people had established a large camp.

VPD's Emergency Response Team can be seen as bright white figures sweeping through the dark park. There's a leashed police dog, and the unmistakable heat signatures of dozens of rodents scurrying all over the field.

The footage, obtained by CBC News through a freedom of information (FOI) request, shows officers checking tents and entering some of them as they make their way through the park in the hours after the shooting.

But those search tactics have led the B.C. Civil Liberties Association (BCCLA) to raise concerns that camp residents' right to privacy may have been violated.

WATCH | Thermal-imaging footage of the VPD response to the shooting at Oppenheimer Park:

The shooting on Dec. 12 injured a man's knee, and he was taken to hospital in serious condition. Police later said he was expected to make a full recovery. One person was apprehended and questioned by police, but later released.

In internal emails, also obtained by CBC News through an FOI request, VPD Supt. Steve Eely offered congratulations for the police response.

"Nice job all around: dealing with an active shooting, locating suspect, clearing for additional victims, addressing advocate concerns; and using the drone to maintain officer safety," said Eely the morning after the operation.

Another email from the night of the operation offers some context for the deployment.

Sgt. Wade Rodrigue wrote that from 6:13 p.m. until 8:30 p.m., the SkyRanger drone flew about 45 metres above the park in support of the Emergency Response Team and patrol units clearing the park after the shooting.

Rodrigue attached two images to show how effective the drone's forward-looking infrared system was in the dark. The drone was still relatively new to the force, having been bought in September.

Const. Thomas Callaghan, who deployed the drone, sent Eely an email with some analysis: "Several tents occupied identified by the hotspots (but majority unoccupied) and hundreds of rats moving around."

