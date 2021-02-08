The £12.99 thermal touchscreen gloves you need for those chilly walks
Even though we live in a world where self-driving cars and robots are actually a thing, we still haven’t managed to work out how to hold a coffee, the dog lead (or the children’s scooter) and our phones while out for a walk.
We have to make a choice between picking up a phone call or keeping our fingers warm, and usually - let’s face it - we end up with freezing extremities.
But you don’t have to live like this.
In fact, over 20,000 Amazon shoppers are already enjoying multi-tasking while out on their daily exercise.
How, you might ask? Enter: the TRENDOUX Thermal Winter Touch Screen Glove.
Why we love them:
We love anything that allows us to change the Spotify playlist, text our friends and call our mum back, as well as keeping us warm at the same time.
Plus, the triangle silicone palms mean that whether you’re holding a dog lead or a steering wheel, you’ll be able to maintain a strong grip.
And, if you’re anything like us, a strong grip is exactly what you need to stop you from dropping your phone in a puddle - again.
What the reviews say:
With over 12,000 five star reviews, we’d say these unisex gloves are definitely worth adding to your basket.
“I bought these as I needed something to keep my hands warm this winter but also something that would grip my steering wheel whilst driving. I've bought other gloves previously but never really found a good solution as they have either been too bulky or not grippy enough. These gloves fit the bill on both counts. They are warm without being too thick and the grip on the palm is excellent.”
“Lovely warm quality, by far the best touchscreen gloves I’ve used. Slightly snug fitting but after a couple of wears they have stretched and fit perfectly. Will definitely be buying again if I need another pair/loose mine.”
“It’s winter time and I didn’t have any good gloves that weren’t bulky and could work my phone, especially hold it while I’m using it. These are honestly great gloves. They aren’t even expensive and the touch sensitivity is amazing.”
“I got these gloves because I am to visit and camp at Yosemite National Forest and it will get to about 34 degrees Fahrenheit at night. These will be more than enough to hang around the campfire, drink a few cold ones, and not lose a finger while enjoying the gorgeous grandeur of Yosemite in the middle of those November nights.”
“I ordered these for driving as my leather gloves were too tight on a poorly hand. These are great and I am still using them even though poorly hand is now better.”
Buy them: TRENDOUX Thermal Winter Touch Screen Glove | £12.99 from Amazon
