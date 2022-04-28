Thermador Opens Applications for 2022 Diversity in Design Pipeline for a Second Year

Thermador is opening the application period for the second year of its Diversity in Design Pipeline initiative, which in partnership with the Interior Design Society (IDS) aims to empower a new generation of design talent from underrepresented communities.
Program Highlights:

  • Thermador builds upon its Diversity in Design Pipeline initiative with the Interior Design Society, opening applications for the second year for its scholarship and mentoring program promoting diversity in the design sector.

  • House Beautiful Director of Editorial Special Projects Carisha Swanson and HGTV Design Star Alum Justin Q. Williams return to the Diversity in Design Pipeline Selection Committee, joining International Designer Tyler Wisler, Design Principal David Charette, and Award-Winning Brazilian Interior Designer Juliana Oliveira.

  • Five recipients receive a scholarship package including $10,000, a yearlong mentorship program with acclaimed interior design professionals, IDS membership, and access to exclusive trade events, training and career resources.

IRVINE, Calif., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thermador, the iconic American luxury home appliance brand, is opening the application period for the second year of its Diversity in Design Pipeline initiative, which in partnership with the Interior Design Society (IDS) aims to empower a new generation of design talent from underrepresented communities. Along with a comprehensive prize package that includes a financial scholarship of $10,000 toward tuition, five students entering their senior year at an accredited interior design program will receive a tailored yearlong mentorship from revered design experts to further their burgeoning careers within the industry. Invitations to key industry events, exclusive training, and a one-year student membership to IDS round out the package.

“As a brand that remains at the forefront of design and innovation, it is equally important to us that we focus on diversity in an industry which represents a critical segment of our brand,” says Beatriz Sandoval, Director of Brand Marketing for Thermador. “Thermador has identified a need to promote inclusivity in the space, and we consider it an honor to be able to foster an environment for deserving students and to have the opportunity to further uncover the depths of their talents, interests and creativity in their desired career field. We want to help make sure that when they are ready to enter the workforce, they feel the support and encouragement from our brand and our partners in this initiative.”

Experienced industry leaders will also participate in the Diversity in Design Pipeline by serving on the student Selection Committee. The panel, chosen by Thermador and IDS, will select five incoming college seniors to receive this opportunity to jumpstart their careers with necessary tools upon graduation. The esteemed panel of judges includes: House Beautiful Director of Editorial Special Projects Carisha Swanson, HGTV Design Star Alum Justin Q. Williams, International Designer Tyler Wisler, David Charette, Founding Principal of Britto Charette, and Award-Winning Brazilian Interior Designer Juliana Oliveira.

"I'm absolutely pleased to be a part of the Diversity in Design Scholarship Program,” said Justin Williams, panel judge and HGTV Design Star Alum. “This program is key to initiating diversity and representation for those who may often be overlooked. I am looking forward to the candidates and reviewing their submissions."

To further provide the recipients with the necessary knowledge they will need to successfully embark on their up-and-coming careers within the industry, Thermador and IDS invite professional designers to participate in the program by lending their expertise as a guiding resource to student winners. Five trade mentors will be hand-selected by the same panel of judges and will act as subject matter experts throughout the yearlong program as outlined by Thermador, and will be invited to attend industry events hosted by the brand and IDS.

“Coming off our inaugural year for this initiative, IDS is thrilled to once again lend our voice to help pave a pathway for the next generation of up-and-coming talent,” said Jenny Cano, Executive Director for Interior Design Society. “To be a part of this journey alongside Thermador, and the judges whose own remarkable work is inspiring the future leaders of interior design, is not only rewarding but also a truly invaluable experience. Providing this design foundation as well as impactful networking opportunities to deserving students is why we at IDS do what we do.”

Interior design students from underrepresented communities interested in the Diversity in Design Pipeline, along with certified designers interested in becoming program mentors, can both apply via the Interior Design Society (IDS) online application portal now through May 30, 2022. Applicants will be reviewed by the IDS Selection Committee, before the winners and selected mentors are announced in July 2022.

For more information about the Diversity in Design Pipeline initiative, please visit the Thermador website.

About the Judges

Carisha Swanson
House Beautiful Director of Editorial Special Projects

Carisha Swanson is a Georgia native, now living in Charlotte, North Carolina. After completing her BA with Honors in American Studies, she moved back to Atlanta, GA to work for the publisher W.W. Norton & Co. She subsequently left for Connecticut to continue her work in book publishing with Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. It was during this time, that her passion for design led her into the world of retail management and magazine publishing. She began to work concurrently as a manager for retailer Crate & Barrel and freelance as Market Editor for Moffly Media, a publisher of six luxury regional and shelter magazines in Fairfield County, CT. Over the next five years, she would become a full-time editor at Moffly Media, help launch two new titles, and act as the lead on several custom projects, including their annual Luxury Gift Portfolio and Beauty Book.

In 2013, Carisha joined Hearst as Market Editor for the Hearst Design Group, which included House Beautiful, Veranda and ELLE Decor, with a focus on kitchen, bath, building and technology. She was later promoted to Senior Market Editor, and in 2018, she became Market Director for House Beautiful’s print and digital properties. In 2022, her title changed to Director of Editorial Special Projects, focusing on brand partnerships, consumer facing programming and 360° editorial content creation. She continues to be a brand ambassador leading design conversations globally.

Tyler Wisler
International Designer

Tyler Wisler is an international, influential and sought-after designer. He’s been featured on hit shows including HGTV’s Design Star, ABC’s Good Morning America, NBC’s George To The Rescue, and Lifetime’s The Way Home. Most recently, Tyler has starred as a judge and mentor on Asia’s biggest design competition show, "The Apartment" where he is known for tough love and sound, practical advice. His work has been seen in Architectural Digest, The New York Times, The Washington Post, Elle Décor and Better Homes and Gardens. Tyler is currently the Chief Designer & Creative Lead at Point 21, which is Malaysia's premier source for luxury furniture, lighting, accessories and lifestyle goods.

Justin Q. Williams
HGTV Design Star Cast & Founder of Trademark Design Company

Justin Q. Williams is an Atlanta-based Interior Designer whose love for décor and design developed into starting his business at age 21, Trademark Design Company. Along with being featured in magazines such as HGTV Magazine, House Beautiful, Atlanta Magazine, AM HOME, Modern Luxury Interiors, and many others, he is also featured in Picture Perfect Parties, a Rizzoli International cookbook filled with stylish solutions for entertaining.

Born in the small city of Opelika, Alabama Justin is now a highly sought-after Interior Designer with a vast amount of exposure to all elements of design, which includes photo styling. As a photo-stylist, Justin has worked styling interiors that have graced the pages of many publications. Justin’s hope is to make fashionable yet functional spaces for people who seek him. His life’s work has been helping others live better and he will continue to do that by elevating spaces, one home at a time.

David Charette
Award-Winning Designer and Founding Principal of Britto Charette

David Charette is an award-winning licensed interior designer with vast international experience, having completed compelling design projects around the globe. David’s progressive design initiatives include corporate campuses, GSA, higher education, commercial, retail, and multimillion-dollar residential. David earned a BA and MA in architecture from the University of Detroit and has more than 20 years of experience in urban planning, master planning, zoning, streetscapes, and interior design. As Principal of his own firm, Britto Charette, he specializes in ultra-luxury interiors. Charette's cutting-edge designs have garnered international press and many accolades, including Interior Design magazine's Best of Year award, while his integrity and work ethic have earned him the respect of his clients, team, and peers in the design industry.

Juliana Oliveira
Awarding-Winning Brazilian Interior Designer

Juliana Oliveira is a Brazilian interior designer and owner of Beyond Interior Design, a full-service interior design firm based in Dallas, TX. With over a decade of experience, her work is rooted in modern luxury with international influence for residential and commercial properties. With a background in wellness design, the award-winning interior designer co-founded Athlete Centric Design™, a design concept and experience that transforms pro athletes’ homes to recharging stations grounded in health and wellness elements.

With community betterment at the forefront of her work and as a former IDS Diversity & Inclusion Committee Member, Oliveira aims to advocate for the importance of diversity and inclusion within the industry for the current and next generation of interior designers and creatives to thrive.

Oliveira has been recognized as the 2020 Texas Designer for Business of Home’s 50 States Project and the 2022 DHome’s Best Designers List. Her work and expertise lives in Forbes, AD PRO, Rue Magazine, House Beautiful, Apartment Therapy, The Dallas Morning News, D Home, Modern Luxury and more.

About Thermador

Since 1916, Thermador has introduced innovative breakthroughs – from the world’s first wall ovens and gas cooktops with the patented Star® Burner, to the Freedom® Induction Cooktop, the first full-surface induction appliance, as well as the Freedom® Collection, the first modular built-in fresh food, freezer and wine preservation columns. Thermador products span two completely redesigned collections: Masterpiece® and Professional. These collections establish a true connection with consumers through Home Connect™, which provides access to personalized content, unique partnerships and customized product guidance. Thermador is part of BSH Home Appliances Corporation, a fully owned subsidiary of BSH Hausgeräte GmbH, the largest manufacturer of home appliances in Europe and one of the leading companies in the industry worldwide. For more information, visit www.thermador.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at: www.facebook.com/thermador, @Thermador and @ThermadorHome, respectively.

About the Interior Design Society (IDS)

The Interior Design Society (IDS) is one of the country's largest design organizations dedicated to serving the residential interior design industry. It’s a group of like-minded professionals interested in broadening their network, professional development, and continued education. IDS offers its members a place to belong within a supportive and welcoming design community through local chapters nationwide, and the new Virtual Chapter! IDS was initially founded in 1973 by the National Home Furnishings Association (NHFA) with a goal of supporting interior designers working in furniture stores. IDS has long since elevated and expanded its focus to provide support to professional interior design entrepreneurs nationwide. The national headquarters is located in High Point, North Carolina, the home furnishings capital of the world. For more information, visit interiordesignsociety.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at: https://www.facebook.com/IDSNational/, @IDSnational respectively.

