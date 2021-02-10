TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 9, 2021 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
CONVERGE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP. ("CTS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation
BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has been advised that Converge Technology Solutions Corp.'s common shares will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on Thursday, February 11, 2021, under the symbol "CTS".
As a result of the graduation to Toronto Stock Exchange, there will be no further trading under the symbol "CTS" on the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. after the close of business on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 and Converge Technology Solutions Corp.'s shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange Inc. at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.
________________________________________
MILLENNIAL LITHIUM CORP ("ML") ("ML.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering, New Listing-Warrants
BULLETIN DATE: February 09, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective February 4, 2021, the Company's Prospectus dated February 4, 2021 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Act.
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on February 11, 2021, for gross proceeds of $34,500,000
Underwriters:
Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation ("Cantor"), Sprott Capital Partners LP
Offering:
8,625,000 units. Each unit consisting of one share and one-half of one common
Unit Price:
$4.00 per unit
Warrant Exercise Price/Term:
$4.80 per share to February 11, 2024.
Broker Unit:
517,500 broker options to acquire 517,500 Units (the "Broker Unit") at a price of
Effective at the opening February 11, 2021, the warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.
Corporate Jurisdiction:
British Columbia
Capitalization:
Up to 4,571,250 warrants, authorized by a warrant
4,312,500 warrants are issued and outstanding
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Trust Company of Canada
Trading Symbol:
ML.WT
CUSIP Number:
60040W147
Further to the bulletin dated Feb 10, 2021, the warrants were issued pursuant to the Company's Short Form Prospectus offering dated February 4, 2021. One warrant entitle the holder to purchase shares at a price of $4.80 per share and will expire on February 11, 2024.
Further information is available in the Company's SEDAR profile in the Prospectus dated February 4, 2021 and in News release dated January 21, January 22, & February 11, 2021.
________________________________________
21/02/09 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ALTAMIRA GOLD CORP. ("ALTA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 28, 2021:
Number of Shares:
20,000,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.20 per share
Warrants:
10,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,000,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.30 for a two year period
Number of Placees:
28 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Soraia Morais
Y
25,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated February 8, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
ARHT MEDIA INC. ("ART")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:55 a.m. PST, Feb. 09, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP INC. ("XLY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus - Unit Offering
BULLETIN DATE: February 09, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. ("Auxly") has closed its financing pursuant to its final Short Form Prospectus dated February 1, 2021 which was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange Inc. and filed with and receipted by the securities commissions of each of the Provinces of Provinces of Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador on February 1, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the applicable Securities Acts (the "Offering").
TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has been advised that the Offering closed on February 8, 2021 for gross proceeds of $20,126,150 (which includes exercise of the Over-Allotment Option defined below).
Underwriter:
ATB Capital Markets Inc. and Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation as co-
Offering:
47,300,000 units (the "Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share of
Unit Price:
$0.37 (the "Offering Price")
Underwriter Commission:
The Underwriters received a commission equal to 6.0% of the gross proceeds
Underwriter Warrants:
The Underwriters received 2,719,750 common share broker warrants, inclusive
Over-Allotment Option:
The Underwriters were granted an option (the "Over-Allotment Option") to
________________________________________
BAROYECA GOLD & SILVER INC. ("BGS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Santa Barbara Property Acquisition
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Amended Mineral Property Option Agreement dated January 11, 2021 between Baroyeca Gold & Silver Inc. (the "Company") and Malabar Gold Corp. (the "Optionor"), whereby the Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Barbara Property located in Colombia, South America. In consideration, the Company will pay a total cash consideration of $1,750,000 ($450,000 in the first year) and issue 7 million shares (3.5 million in the first year) over three years. The exploration expenditures for the first year are in the amount of $500,000.
Falan Property Acquisition
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Amended Mineral Property Option Agreement dated January 11, 2021 between Baroyeca Gold & Silver Inc. (the "Company") and Malabar Gold Corp. (the "Optionor"), whereby the Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Falan Property located in Colombia, South America. In consideration, the Company will pay a total cash consideration of $1,050,000 ($250,000 in the first year) and issue 5 million shares (2.5 million in the first year) over three years.
________________________________________
BAROYECA GOLD & SILVER INC. ("BGS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 14, 2020, December 17, 2020 and January 8, 2021:
Number of Shares:
9,200,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.22 per share
Warrants:
9,200,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,200,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.30 for a two-year period
Number of Placees:
43 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Douglas Eacrett
Y
125,000
Brian Macnish
Y
100,000
William Carr
Y
100,000
Richard Wilson
Y
55,955
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
766,546
[4 placees]
Finder's Fee:
Mackie Research Capital Corp. - $28,361.99
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated February 5, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
CANYON CREEK FOOD COMPANY LTD. ("CYF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 1:39 p.m. PST, Feb. 08, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Dissemination; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
CEYLON GRAPHITE CORP. ("CYL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,970,624 shares to settle outstanding debt for $325,153.
Number of Creditors:
9 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Creditor
Insider=Y /
Amount
Deemed Price
# of Shares
$
$
Anne Brown
Y
24,386.47
0.165
147,798
For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated January 4, 2021.
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
CURRENCYWORKS INC. ("CWRK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 7, 2020:
Number of Shares:
8,000,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.50 per share
Warrants:
8,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,000,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.75 for a two-year period
Number of Placees:
57 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
400,000
[3 placees]
Finder's Fee:
$12,000 in cash payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.
$3,300 in cash payable to PI Financial Corp.
$30,000 in cash payable to EMD Financial Inc.
$24,000 in cash payable to Rupert Williams
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on February 5, 2020 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("CYP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:37 a.m. PST, Feb. 08, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("CYP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, Feb. 09, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
ENDURO METALS CORPORATION ("ENDR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:03 a.m. PST, Feb. 09, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ENDURO METALS CORPORATION ("ENDR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, Feb. 09, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
ESKAY MINING CORP ("ESK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a share purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated February 4, 2021, between The Sprott Foundation (the "Vendor") and Eskay Mining Corp. (the "Company"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire 23,703,688 common shares in the capital of Garibaldi Resources Corp.
As consideration, the Company shall issue 4,211,719 working capital units to the Vendor. Each working capital unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant, with each warrant exercisable into one common share at a price of $2.82 for a period of two years.
For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated February 5, 2021.
________________________________________
GLOBAL BATTERY METALS LTD. ("GBML")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:32 a.m. PST, Feb. 09, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
GLOBAL BATTERY METALS LTD. ("GBML")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:37 a.m. PST, Feb. 09, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
GOOD NATURED PRODUCTS INC. ("GDNP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:35 a.m. PST, Feb. 09, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY CORP. ("HOC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:29 a.m. PST, Feb. 09, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted
Pending Company Contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY CORP. ("HOC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, Feb. 09, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
IVRNET INC. ("IVI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,938,881 shares at a deemed price of $0.03 per share to settle outstanding debt for $58,166.45.
Number of Creditors:
3 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Creditor
Insider=Y /
Amount
Deemed Price
# of Shares
Bandol Capital Corp.
(Andrew Watts)
Y
$15,641.45
$0.03
521,381
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
MEDEXUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC. ("MDP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in relation to a commercialization and supply agreement (the Agreement") dated February 2, 2021 between the Company, its wholly owned US-based subsidiary, Medexus Pharma Inc.("Medexus Pharma"), and Medac GMBH (the "medac"). Pursuant to the Agreement, medac has granted Medexus Pharma an exclusive license to commercialize treosulfan, a bifunctional alkylating agent, in the United States. Upon entering into the Agreement, Medexus Pharma paid medac a non-refundable upfront cash payment of US$5-million. Under the terms of the Agreement, Medexus Pharma must also pay medac up to an aggregate of US$55-million in non-refundable regulatory milestone payments, contingent upon the achievement of certain regulatory events in connection with the FDA's review process, and up to an aggregate of US$40-million in non-refundable sales milestone payments, contingent upon Medexus Pharma's achievement of certain net sales goals. In addition, Medexus Pharma will pay medac, royalty on its net sales of treosulfan in the United States.
For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated February 2, 2021.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANIES :
CANADIAN SILVER HUNTER INC. ("AGH.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: February 09, 2021
NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a claims purchase agreement January 27, 2021 (the "Agreement"), between Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. (the "Company") and an arms-length party (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire a 100% interest in 80 mineral exploration claims (the "Properties"), located in Turnbull and Massey Townships, West Timmins, Ontario.
As consideration for the Properties, the Company shall issue 400,000 common shares to the Vendor. Further, the Vendor will retain a 2% NSR on the Properties.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 04, 2021.
________________________________________
SUNSHINE AGRI-TECH INC. ("SAI.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: February 9, 2021
NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Share Transfer Agreement dated November 6, 2020 between Sunshine Agri-Tech Inc. (the "Company") and Nonpaike Bio-Tech (Dalian) Co. Ltd., whereby the Company has agreed to sell its 100% interest in the wholly owned subsidiary Health China Capital Ltd. for $1.1 million. The transaction was approved by the shareholders at the Company's Annual and Special Meeting held on December 10, 2020.
________________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2021/09/c6607.html