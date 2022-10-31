Theriva Biologics to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on Lead Program, VCN-01 and Advancing Unique Oncolytic Virus Therapeutics

Theriva Biologics, Inc.

-Webinar to feature presentation from immunotherapy experts Michael Aaron Morse, M.D., and Arsen Osipov, M.D., on Monday, November 7th at 11 a.m. ET-

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theriva Biologics, Inc. (NYSE American: TOVX), (“Theriva” or the “Company”), a diversified clinical-stage company developing therapeutics designed to treat cancer and related diseases in areas of high unmet need, announced today that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) webinar on Monday, November 7, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss the oncolytic virus landscape and the encouraging data that positions the Company’s novel oncolytic adenovirus (OV) platform at the forefront of development to address devastating cancers with high unmet need. The discussion will also include recent findings from independent research highlighting the market opportunities for pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC).



VCN-01, Theriva Biologic’s lead clinical-stage drug candidate, is an intravenous, oncolytic adenovirus designed to break down the tumor stroma. Theriva’s upcoming Phase 2 clinical trial, VIRAGE, will evaluate VCN-01 in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel in patients with PDAC.

The webinar will feature the KOLs Michael Aaron Morse, M.D., Professor of Medicine and Professor in the Department of Surgery in Medical Oncology at the Duke University School of Medicine, as well as Arsen Osipov, M.D., medical oncologist and clinical-translational investigator in the Gastrointestinal Disease Research Group and Pancreas Cancer Research Group of the Samuel Oschin Cancer Center at Cedars-Sinai. Dr. Morse is a pioneer in the use of immune therapies to treat various cancers, including gastrointestinal, breast, lung cancers and melanoma. Dr. Osipov focuses on the development of novel immunotherapy-based treatment strategies for gastrointestinal malignancies, with a focus on pancreatic cancer.

A live Q&A session will follow the formal discussion. To register for the event, please click here. An archived webcast will also be accessible in the “Events” section of the company’s website at www.therivabio.com.

About Theriva Biologics, Inc.

Theriva Biologics (NYSE American: TOVX), is a diversified clinical-stage company developing therapeutics designed to treat cancer and related diseases in areas of high unmet need. The Company was formed through the merger of Synthetic Biologics Inc. and f VCN Biosciences, S.L. (VCN), who have developed a new oncolytic adenovirus platform designed for intravenous (IV), intravitreal and antitumoral delivery to trigger tumor cell death, improve access of co-administered cancer therapies to the tumor, and promote a robust and sustained anti-tumor response by the patient’s immune system. The Company’s lead candidates are: (1) VCN-01, an oncolytic adenovirus designed to replicate selectively and aggressively within tumor cells, and to degrade the tumor stroma barrier that serves as a significant physical and immunosuppressive barrier to cancer treatment; (2) SYN-004 (ribaxamase) which is designed to degrade certain commonly used IV beta-lactam antibiotics within the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to prevent microbiome damage, thereby limiting overgrowth of pathogenic organisms such as VRE (vancomycin resistant Enterococci) and reducing the incidence and severity of acute graft-versus-host-disease (aGVHD) in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant (HCT) recipients; and (3) SYN-020, a recombinant oral formulation of the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase (IAP) produced under cGMP conditions and intended to treat both local GI and systemic diseases. For more information, please visit Theriva Biologics' website at www.therivabio.com.

