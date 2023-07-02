Therese Coffey fights plans for 112-mile-long line of new pylons through countryside

Therese Coffey with her petition

Therese Coffey is campaigning against new pylons in her constituency - as ministers prepare to rip up planning laws to fast-track their construction nationwide.

The Environment Secretary is fighting proposals to build a 112-mile-long line of steel towers that will scythe through the Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex countryside.

She has organised a petition calling on the Government to reroute the power cables, from offshore wind farms in the North Sea, so that they come ashore in Kent instead.

Cabinet colleague Kemi Badenoch, the Business Secretary, is also among six Tory MPs from the three counties that have clubbed together to urge a rethink.

It comes after The Telegraph revealed hundreds of miles of overhead cables and pylons are set to be fast-tracked through the planning system despite local opposition.

Grant Shapps, the Energy Secretary, wants to halve the amount of time it takes to deliver such projects so that Britain can meet key milestones on the way to Net Zero.

But his plans are being fought by other branches of Whitehall, including at the department for housing and at Defra, which is run by Ms Coffey, and are also likely to anger rural Tory MPs.

Landscape protection ‘essential’

Ms Coffey, who represents Suffolk Coastal, said in March that, whilst she supported the expansion of offshore wind, pylons must not go through pristine countryside.

She and other Tory MPs in East Anglia want power cables to be laid under the seabed and to only make land much closer to London, where most of the energy is needed.

“I’ve consistently made it clear that it’s essential our precious landscapes and communities are protected by placing the onshore infrastructure in the most appropriate location,” the Environment Secretary said.

Ms Badenoch, whose Saffron Walden constituency in Essex would also be affected, said her constituents “rightly have concerns about the approach National Grid” has taken.

“We all recognise the importance of reinforcing our electricity grid to cope with demand but it is vital that consideration of new infrastructure is done properly with both onshore and offshore options explored,” she said.

Other big hitters are also opposing the plans including Priti Patel, a former home secretary, and Sir Bernard Jenkin, the chairman of the powerful Commons liaison committee.

It is not just in East Anglia where senior Tory MPs are fighting plans for new pylons.

Dr Liam Fox has tabled a private members’ bill in the Commons calling for the Government to increase compensation for those living near where towers are put up.

The former defence secretary, who represents North Somerset, said farmers and homeowners, who can see property values drop, are the worst affected.

‘We need to speed up infrastructure’

Steve Barclay, the Health Secretary, defended plans to fast-track the construction of pylons but insisted the Government would be mindful of local objections.

“What we need to do is look at how we speed up infrastructure and how we do so in a smart way that reduces cost but balances that with the voice of residents,” he said.

“So it’s important that we take on board local concerns, we respond to residents, we have the right level of consultation.”

Mr Barclay said the plans would “bring costs down” for bill payers, while adding that they were mostly aimed at cutting bureaucracy and paperwork rather than overriding communities.

He said: “It’s about how do we get the decision right, how do we listen to local people. That’s hugely important when rolling these out, but doing so in a balanced way.

“It’s looking at, for example, the huge amount of money that’s often spent on consultants, endless reports, things that take a long time often then for the same decision to be reached.”