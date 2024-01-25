Theresa Schafzahl's late winner helps Boston escape with 3-2 PWHL win over Ottawa

OTTAWA — Theresa Schafzahl scored the game-winning goal with 51.4 seconds remaining to lead Boston’s Professional Women’s Hockey League team to a 3-2 win over Ottawa Wednesday night.

Alina Muller and Jamie Lee Rattray also scored for Boston (2-0-2).

Aerin Frankel turned away 37 shots.

Kristin Della Rovere and Lexie Adzija scored for Ottawa (2-2-1).

Sandra Abstreiter made her PWHL debut between the pipes for Ottawa, but was injured after allowing Boston’s second goal and left the game after making 10 saves.

Emerance Maschmeyer stopped 18-of-19 shots in relief.

Trailing 2-1, Adzija tied the game with a power-play goal at 3:46 of the third. Standing on the doorstep, Adzija was able to get a stick on a loose puck for her third of the season, extending her point streak to five games (three goals, two assists).

Coming into the game, Boston had yet to give up a power-play goal.

Ottawa outshot Boston 16-8 in the second period and were able to cut the lead to one.

In a battle along the boards, Boston turned the puck over and Natalie Snodgrass put the puck on net where Della Rovere was able to tap it past Frankel at 15:34 for her first of the season.

Muller opened the scoring at 8:38 with a power-play goal, beating Abstreiter from the blue line.

Boston extended its lead with 2:23 remaining when Sophie Shirley sent a cross-crease pass to Rattray for her first goal of the season.

It was the first time Boston scored in the first period this season.

NOTES

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was on hand for Wednesday’s game. The game saw players represent nine different countries which was the most in any PWHL matchup this season. In addition to Canada and the United States, the countries represented were Czechia, Hungary, Germany, Japan, Austria, Sweden and Switzerland.

UP NEXT

Ottawa takes on Montreal on Saturday.

Boston hosts Minnesota on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2024.

Lisa Wallace, The Canadian Press