Theresa Nist's Bridesmaids Wear Dreamy Ruffled Dresses for “Golden Bachelor” Wedding: See Their Looks

The recipient of Gerry Turner's final rose had a beautifully dressed bridal party at her side during the couple's televised nuptials

abc Bridesmaids at Theresa and Gerry's wedding

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist have said "I do"!

The Golden Bachelor and the recipient of his final golden rose said their vows during their live wedding special on Thursday night and the newlyweds both wowed in their wedding-wear.

Nist, 70, chose a stunning Badgley Mischka dress, and Turner, 72, kept it classic in a black tux.

Nist also had her daughter, Jen Woolston, by her side as matron of honor, as well as her daughter-in-law Amanda Nist and Turner's daughters, Jenny Young and Angie Turner, as bridesmaids. Turner's granddaughters Charlee and Payton served as junior bridesmaids and wore contrasting gowns.

Like the bride, the bridesmaids were also dressed in Badgley Mischka. The bridesmaids wore strapless light blue floor-length dresses with delicate pleating and dreamy ruffles that perfectly matched the vibe of Nist's romantic dress.

Eric McCandless/disney Theresa Nist's daughter and daughter in law

Nist told PEOPLE last year that her daughter has been a "lifesaver" when it comes to wedding planning.

“There's so many decisions that had to be made, and in some instances, she would get the vision board together for me or she would get ideas of dresses and veils and rings,” Nist said.

Jen essentially took over the reins from the couple, who got engaged on the season finale of the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor, and by mid-December, there were “very few decisions left to be made.”

“She just keeps feeding me great things and I’m saying, ‘Yeah, that, that, that,’” Nist said. “Seriously — I don’t know if there would be a wedding if she wasn’t involved.”

Disney/John Fleenor Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner

This is the second trip down the aisle for both Nist and Turner. Turner, a retired restaurateur, married his high school sweetheart Toni in 1974. They were married for 43 years before she died in 2017, just six weeks after she'd retired.

Nist first married William “Bill” Nist when she was 18. The two met when she was 14, and they were married for more than 40 years before he died in 2014. She shared a sweet tribute to him for Veteran's Day last year on Instagram. It was nine years to the day after he'd died.

Anthony Behar courtesy of ABC Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist

Because both Nist and Turner had married so young the first time around, the Golden Bachelor told PEOPLE he wanted his new bride to have the wedding of her dreams this time around now that they're older and have the means to do so.

“See, you’ve got to remember, Theresa didn't get — her first time around, she didn't have much time to plan and really, I didn't either,” he told PEOPLE last year. “We didn't have a whole lot of time and [we were] pretty broke, both of us. So this is kind of big. We want to make it so we don't miss any of the moments.”



Disney/John Fleenor Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist

The two got engaged on the inaugural season finale of The Golden Bachelor last year after Turner dropped to one knee and gave Nist his final rose — a golden one that would never wilt. He told her couldn't live without her and proposed with a Neil Lane diamond ring that he'd picked just for her.

“The symbolism of it is so important,” Turner told PEOPLE of the princess-cut ring he chose. “It was just like, the minute she slipped it on, again, it was like, ‘Oh, my god, this is that joyful happiness that I want to feel, that I want everyone to see.’”



