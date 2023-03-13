Theresa May says small boats Bill will ‘shut the door’ to slavery victims

Theresa May talking in Parliament - Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament

Theresa May has criticised the Government’s Illegal Migration Bill for “shutting the door” in the faces of genuine victims of persecution and modern slavery.

Speaking at the second reading of the Bill on Monday evening, the former prime minister also warned that the legislation would not work as the people smugglers and migrants would find another way to get into Britain.

“Whenever you close a route for migrants, the migrants and the people smugglers find another way. Anybody who thinks that this Bill will deal with the issue of illegal migration once and for all is wrong,” she told MPs.

She was among a number of senior Tory backbenchers who voiced concern over the Bill, which places a legal duty on the Home Secretary to deport migrants who enter the UK illegally to their home country or a safe third country like Rwanda to claim asylum there.

Mrs May said the “blanket dismissal” of anyone fleeing persecution would mean genuine victims like a young woman escaping Iran would “have the door shut in her face” despite Britain’s tradition of welcoming them “regardless of whether they come through a safe and legal route”.

“By definition, someone fleeing for their life will more often than not be unable to access a legal route. I don’t think it’s enough to say we will meet our requirements by sending people to claim asylum in Rwanda,” she said.

“And this matters because of the reputation of the UK on the world stage. And that matters because the UK’s ability to play a role internationally is based on our reputation, not because we are British, but because of what we stand for.”

She warned that plans to refuse modern slavery claims by those who arrived illegally would be “shutting the door on victims while being trafficked into slavery in the UK”.

She said ministers had failed to provide evidence to justify its claims that small boat migrants were abusing the Modern Slavery Act, which she introduced during her time as home secretary.

And she questioned whether the plans would work given the risks of legal challenge and difficulties of detaining and deporting thousands of migrants.

‘Ineffective authoritarianism’

Sir Iain Duncan Smith, former Tory leader, also urged the Government not to disapply modern slavery laws but rather to speed up the processing of applications.

“Be very careful about the modern day slavery legislation and protect it,” he told MPs.

Sir Robert Buckland, the former justice secretary, urged the Government to rethink plans to create powers to detain and deport children, families and women.

“There’s nothing worse than ineffective authoritarianism, and that’s the danger of provisions like that,” he said.

He was backed by Sir Bob Neill, chair of the Commons justice committee, and Tory MP Simon Hoare who said he would vote for the Bill but with “a clear understanding that we wish to see amendments to it as it progresses through Parliament in particular in relation to women who are trafficked and to children”.

Chris Skidmore, the former education and business minister, had said he could not support the Bill, as he was “not prepared to break international law or the human rights conventions.” Caroline Nokes, the former immigration minister, declared her intention to oppose the Bill on Sunday.

Earlier, Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, had defended the plans, insisting it was “perfectly respectable” for her, as a child of immigrants, to say that immigration has been “overwhelmingly good” for the UK but to also say “we’ve had too much of it in recent years.”