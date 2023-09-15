Theresa May says she's 'woke and proud'

Theresa May is gearing up to publish her first book called The Abuse of Power - Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

Theresa May has said she is “woke and proud”, as she called for a “sensitive approach” to issues surrounding gender.

‌The former prime minister compared being asked whether she was a woke woman to having been asked in the past whether she was a feminist, adding: “Well, I wore a t-shirt which said ‘This is what a feminist looks like’”.

‌Mrs May’s remarks came in an interview with Ruth Davidson, former leader of the Scottish Conservatives, for Times Radio ahead of the publication of her first book since leaving Downing Street.

‌Ms Davidson asked the ex-prime minister about a line from the book, entitled The Abuse of Power, in which she discusses the term “woke”.

‌“When you were writing about wokeness, you said ‘The Oxford English Dictionary definition of woke is well-informed up to date and chiefly alert to racial discrimination and injustice. And on that basis, who would not want to be woke?’”

‌Ms Davidson added: “It invites the question, Theresa, are you possibly a woke woman?”

‘Polarisation of politics’

‌Mrs May responded: “In the terms of that definition of somebody who recognises that discrimination takes place. Sadly, that term has come to be used...as part of this absolutism and polarisation of politics.”

‌When pressed on whether she was “woke and proud”, she said, laughing, “I am, yeah!”

‌Mrs May also voiced her views on the debate surrounding gender, saying that it was “very unfortunate how it has played out over the last six years”.

‌During her tenure as prime minister until 2019, Mrs May set out plans to reform the Gender Recognition Act.

‘Being trans is not an illness’

‌She said in 2017 that the plans included “streamlining and demedicalising the process for changing gender because being trans is not an illness and it should not be treated as such”.

‌Mrs May said on Times Radio on Friday: “It’s an issue on which what we want is calm reflection and consideration. It’s been polarised and very polarised and I think actually it shouldn’t be.

Story continues

‌“It should be one where we can sit down together. There will be people of different views but...we need to think about the people who are involved here and have a sensitive approach to them rather than taking these polarised positions.”

‌Her comments come as the Government faces criticism for its handling of trans guidance in schools, which has been beset with delays.

‌The conversion therapy ban also looks set to be delayed, following disagreements over how the legislation should be worded.