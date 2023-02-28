Theresa May Pretends To Fall Asleep During Brexiteer Bill Cash Commons Speech

Sophia Sleigh
·1 min read
Theresa May Pretends To Fall Asleep During Brexiteer Bill Cash Commons Speech

Theresa May pretended to fall asleep in the middle of the Commons today in response to a speech by a Brexiteer Tory MP.

The former prime minister looked exasperated when Sir Bill Cash mentioned the Maastricht Treaty - which was signed in 1992 and created the European Union.

Cash made the comments during a session which was meant to be dedicated to the first female speaker Betty Boothroyd who died aged 93.

But when he used the opportunity to start talking about the foundation of the EU, May flopped to the side as if she was falling asleep.

“As the first lady speaker of the House of Commons, she not only made her mark but she was a wonderful person,” Cash said.

“But it wouldn’t go for me not to mention some aspects of the inevitable issue...that is the Maastricht Treaty, because she was the speaker, which I had to deal with.

“And it was a very, very important moment...”

MPs across the chamber could be heard laughing at the Eurosceptic who has spent years bemoaning the EU from the back benches.

Former Prime Minister Theresa May
Earlier in the session May paid tribute to Baroness Boothroyd, saying: “As the woman who broke that glass ceiling and became the first woman speaker in 700 years, Betty Boothroyd will always have her place in history.”

The MP for Maidenhead added: “She reminded us of the importance in this place of humanity, because she showed that so well through everything that she did.”

May added: “May she rest in peace. We will always remember a remarkable, amazing, impressive woman.”

