Theresa May’s legacy is driving Britain into the ground

Rishi Sunak’s decision to push back the deadlines for some of the most dramatic steps on this country’s path to net zero have provoked howls of outrage from some quarters of the Conservative Party – and not just the most committed greens.

Hostile interventions by ex-premiers Boris Johnson and Theresa May will naturally get a lot of attention. But they need to be taken with not so much a pinch but a fistful of salt. For what the Prime Minister really did yesterday was start clearing up their mess. It was May who, in the dying days of her premiership, enshrined in law a commitment to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050, making Britain the first major economy to do so.

As I have written previously, I am a true believer in a pro-human, abundance-oriented net zero. A wholesale shift to clean energy means we can produce much more of it without worrying about the environmental cost, unlocking the energy-intensive technologies and industries of tomorrow while making household electricity to cheap to meter.

But getting that sort of net zero requires a plan, and lots of investment. And as Sunak pointed out in his speech yesterday, we have had neither. Instead, both the original net zero target and the 2030 deadline for banning the sale of petrol and diesel cars were waved through without any consideration for how they might be achieved.

This is an absolutely abysmal way to make policy, favoured by politicians looking for a legacy on the cheap. First, you set ambitious targets for some time comfortably after you will have left office – and then you leave it to your successors to do the heavy lifting.

If they manage to hit them then great, you take credit as the visionary who set the whole thing in train. If they don’t, you attack them for letting you down and falling short of your glorious ambitions.

The sad fact is that this country was never going to hit those original deadlines, for the simple reason that there is almost no prospect of the National Grid being ready in time.

Moving the vast amount of work (in the physics sense of the term) currently performed by internal combustion engines and gas boilers onto the electricity network will require a huge increase in both connections and power generation, and there is scant evidence that this country is really prepared for what that will involve.

Just this week, environmental campaigners won a judicial review against the Sizewell C nuclear power plant, threatening to heap even more costs and delays on this long-overdue expansion of our atomic energy capacity. Sunak might have lifted the ban on onshore wind, but every proposed site will face similar challenges, as does every solar farm.

Voters might be happy to tell pollsters they support net zero in the abstract. But put the consequences of it in their back yard, and it’s too often a different story.

That’s before even getting to pylons. According to industry and government projections, hitting the 2050 target could require laying up to 460,000km of new cables – an increase to our current network of 820,000km of over 50 per cent.

Yet installing new pylons is nearly always deeply unpopular locally; not even cash bribes seem able to induce many villages to accept any change to the landscape.

As a result, Conservative MPs keep lobbying for more underground or undersea cables. But both options are many times more expensive, and much more time-consuming, than overhead pylons, and will further inflate both the timeline and cost to taxpayers of hitting net zero at all.

Nobody involved in drawing up and passing this country’s environmental commitments has properly reckoned with that. Nor, in fairness, did Sunak yesterday; for all his talk about being honest about hard choices, his promise to give “every community a say” in new energy infrastructure is a recipe for further gridlock.

But while we should criticise him for that, we should not allow his predecessors to get away with pretending they had bequeathed him a realistic path to net zero. Sadly for Britain and her leaders, you cannot run a clean, green, modern economy on hot air.

