Theresa May leads assault on Boris Johnson’s ‘devastating’ foreign aid cuts and warns they damage UK

(UK Parliament)

Theresa May has called on Boris Johnson to restore the UK’s commitment to spend 0.7 per cent of national income on international aid, warning him that his cuts “will have a devastating impact on the poorest in the world and damage the UK”.

The former prime minister was one of a string of senior Conservatives who lined up to savage Mr Johnson’s decision to cut aid spending to 0.5 per cent of gross national income to claw back some of the borrowing resulting from the Covid crisis.

In an emergency debate taking place in the House of Commons just hours after Downing Street confirmed that Mr Johnson will defy a demand from Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle for a binding vote, Ms May told MPs that the decision breached a Conservative manifesto commitment.

And she said it harmed the UK’s standing in the world just days before Mr Johnson greets world leaders for a summit of the G7 group in Cornwall at which he will be the only one who is cutting aid in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ms May said that Mr Johnson’s decision meant an 80 per cent cut in the budget of the global fund to fight modern slavery, putting children at risk of sexual exploitation.

Organisations like this were being forced “to go cap-in-hand to other governments to make up for the shortfall casues by the UK’s decision to cut international development spending”, she said.

The damage to the UK’s reputation will “make it far harder for us as a country to argue for the change that we want internationally”, either at the COP26 climate change summit which Mr Johnson chairs in November or in the PM’s ambition to create a “global Britain”, warned Mrs May.

And she told MPs: “This cut from 0.7 will have a devastating impact on the poorest in the world ant it will damage the UK.

“I urge the govenrment to reinstate the 0.7 per cent. It is what it promised, it will show that we act according to our values and it will save lives.”

Read More

UK Covid-19 vaccinations: Latest figures

UK's Johnson spared vote on foreign aid cut ahead of G7

Boris Johnson dodges potential defeat on foreign aid cuts as Speaker blocks rebel vote