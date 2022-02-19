Walmart's Presidents' Day sale is here and the deals are epic—save on TVs, vacuums and air fryers

Elsie Boskamp and Jon Winkler, Reviewed
·3 min read
Shop the absolute best Walmart Presidents&#39; Day deals available right now for huge savings on TVs, laptops, kitchen appliances and more.
Shop the absolute best Walmart Presidents' Day deals available right now for huge savings on TVs, laptops, kitchen appliances and more.

Presidents' Day weekend is officially here and the deals are some of the best we've seen this year. Whether you want to deck out your home with the latest smart tech or refine your cooking skills with the help of some new kitchen appliances, Walmart's Presidents' Day sale won't disappoint. If you're looking for discounts, you came to the right place.

From TVs and headphones to home décor and vacuums, you can find deals on everything you need for your home and closet during Walmart's Presidents' Day sale. You can even snag incredible savings on some of our favorite brands including Xbox, Samsung and Instant Pot.

Keep scrolling to shop our favorite Walmart Presidents' Day deals right now.

Walmart Presidents' Day home deals

Snag deals on bedding, vacuums, furniture and more during Walmart&#39;s Presidents&#39; Day 2022 sale.
Snag deals on bedding, vacuums, furniture and more during Walmart's Presidents' Day 2022 sale.

Walmart Presidents' Day kitchen deals

Bag Presidents&#39; Day sales on air fryers, pressure cookers and tons of kitchen essentials right now at Walmart.
Bag Presidents' Day sales on air fryers, pressure cookers and tons of kitchen essentials right now at Walmart.

Walmart Presidents' Day tech deals

Save on smart TVs and Xbox controllers at Walmart right now.
Save on smart TVs and Xbox controllers at Walmart right now.

Walmart Presidents' Day fashion and beauty deals

Shop the early Walmart Presidents&#39; Day sale for incredible markdowns on beauty products and fashion pieces for the whole family.
Shop the early Walmart Presidents' Day sale for incredible markdowns on beauty products and fashion pieces for the whole family.

When is Presidents' Day 2022?

Celebrate Presidents&#39; Day 2022 by shopping massive markdowns on home goods, fashion, tech and more.
Celebrate Presidents' Day 2022 by shopping massive markdowns on home goods, fashion, tech and more.

Presidents' Day historically occurs on the third Monday in February. This year, the federal holiday falls on Monday, February 21.

When do Walmart Presidents' Day 2022 sales start?

Walmart's Presidents' Day 2022 deals are in full swing. Right now, you can snag massive markdowns on everything from TVs to kitchen tools when you shop the retailer's huge sale section. This weekend is a great time to pick up must-have products at a big bargain.

For even more Presidents' Day sales, be sure to check out just-released deals at Best Buy, Nordstrom and Amazon and check back here for all of the most updated sales.

How long do Walmart Presidents' Day 2022 sales last?

While it's currently unclear exactly how long Walmart's Presidents' Day sales will last, we expect the retailer to offer holiday discounts through Presidents' Day proper, on Monday, February 21. As in years past, the retail giant may extend its presidential markdowns through the end of February, however details have yet to be released.

In 2021, some retailers—including Tuft & Needle, Leesa, Coach, Nordstrom, HP and The Home Depot—offered Presidents' Day deals through late February. Meanwhile, others, like Beautyrest and Serta, concluded their holiday sales in March. While Walmart Presidents' Day sales could extend through the month, we suggest shopping early to avoid any issues with stock shortages or shipping delays.

What are the best Walmart Presidents' Day deals?

Walmart's extensive sale section lets you shop Presidents' Day discounts on tons of products for your home, closet and kitchen. During the sale, you can pick up must-have pieces from some of our favorite brands, including Xbox, Samsung, Shark, Instant Pot, Bissell and so much more.

If you're after gaming deals, one great pick is the Microsoft Xbox Elite wireless controller Series 2, down from $179.99 to just $139.99—an incredible $40 markdown. This all-new controller features adjustable-tension thumbsticks and a battery life of up to 40 hours, according to the brand. Looking for budget-friendly kitchen pieces? Consider the Instant Pot 8-quart 9-in-1 multi-cooker and air fryer, currently on sale for $94—$55 off its original $149 list price. This do-it-all appliance lets you bake, broil, air fry and slow cook for quick and easy weeknight dinners.

What stores offer Presidents' Day 2022 sales?

In addition to Walmart, almost every major store offers Presidents' Day deals. Right now, you can shop deep discounts at Target and Amazon and browse deals on computers, mattresses and appliances at some of our all-time favorite retailers. Over the next few days we expect to see even more Presidents' Day sales on everything from handbags to home goods. Whatever you're shopping for, you're sure to find a Presidents' Day deal worth snatching.

Shop the Walmart Presidents' Day 2022 sale.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Walmart Presidents’ Day sale: Save on TVs, vacuums, air fryers and more

