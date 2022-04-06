'There's a snake in my couch': Man shocked to find 7-foot-long reptile curled behind sofa cushion

A "frantic" California man stumbled upon a rare snake in a frightening place: behind his couch cushion.

The unidentified man called So-Cal Rattlesnake Removal saying "there's a snake in my couch," and the owner, Alex Trejo, found the 7-foot reptile curled up in the sofa, KGTV reported.

“I literally lift the cushion and there this giant 7-foot Vietnamese blue beauty rat snake is just coiled up right behind the cushion,” Trejo told the outlet.

Trejo said he gets calls about snakes all the time, but finding the nonvenomous rat snake is one of a kind.

“You'd be more lucky to find a Rolex sitting on the ground than a snake like this.”

The snakes are not native to California, and Trejo told KGTV he believes it was kept as a pet and escaped from its owner, then slithered its way to the couch.

Because the snake was not living in a controlled climate, it developed a respiratory infection that is now being treated.

"We really are keeping our fingers crossed hoping the snake makes it,” Trejo said.

According to KGTV, the owner of the snake has not yet come forward.

