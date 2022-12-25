There's a Sheep Hidden in a Sea of Santa Clauses. Can You Spot It?

Thanksgiving is over, which means it's full speed ahead with all things Christmas (and Hanukkah and Kwanzaa!). With Dec. 25 just a few weeks away, puzzle master Gergely Dudás is giving his fans every Christmas and winter seek-and-find puzzle they could possibly want. In one of his newest brainteasers, you have to find the sheep hidden among the Santa Clauses.

Dudás, a.k.a the Dudolf, is a children's book illustrator who has created three seek-and-find puzzles books filled with all the brainteasers your little heart desires. His often challenging puzzles can also be found on his website and across his social media platforms.

You'd think finding the sheep among the Santa Clauses would be super easy because the two are so different, but the way Dudás designs them makes them almost identical — minus the Santa suit, of course. See if you can spot the lost sheep (ha, get it?) in the sea of Santa Clauses below:

Gergely Dudás/The Dudolf

If it was easy for you to find the little four-legged fur ball, congratulations! For those who struggled a bit, join the club. Every puzzle is different for every person. What may be easy for some, may be difficult for others. So, don't worry if it takes you a little longer. You're not alone.

Consider coming back to the puzzle later with fresh eyes if you want to find the sheep sans solution. One clue, though: Limit your search to the upper left quadrant. Good luck!

You Might Also Like