There's Reason For Concern Over Perak Transit Berhad's (KLSE:PTRANS) Massive 28% Price Jump

Perak Transit Berhad (KLSE:PTRANS) shares have continued their recent momentum with a 28% gain in the last month alone. The last 30 days bring the annual gain to a very sharp 65%.

Although its price has surged higher, it's still not a stretch to say that Perak Transit Berhad's price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 14.6x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" compared to the market in Malaysia, where the median P/E ratio is around 13x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/E ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

Recent times haven't been advantageous for Perak Transit Berhad as its earnings have been rising slower than most other companies. It might be that many expect the uninspiring earnings performance to strengthen positively, which has kept the P/E from falling. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Perak Transit Berhad would need to produce growth that's similar to the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered virtually the same number to the company's bottom line as the year before. That's essentially a continuation of what we've seen over the last three years, as its EPS growth has been virtually non-existent for that entire period. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has definitely eluded the company recently.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 0.7% per annum during the coming three years according to the twin analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 8.9% each year, which is noticeably more attractive.

With this information, we find it interesting that Perak Transit Berhad is trading at a fairly similar P/E to the market. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly limited growth expectations and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. These shareholders may be setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

The Final Word

Its shares have lifted substantially and now Perak Transit Berhad's P/E is also back up to the market median. While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

Our examination of Perak Transit Berhad's analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook isn't impacting its P/E as much as we would have predicted. Right now we are uncomfortable with the P/E as the predicted future earnings aren't likely to support a more positive sentiment for long. This places shareholders' investments at risk and potential investors in danger of paying an unnecessary premium.

You need to take note of risks, for example - Perak Transit Berhad has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Perak Transit Berhad, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

