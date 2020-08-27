There's Reason For Concern Over Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC's (LON:MONY) Price

When close to half the companies in the United Kingdom have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 16x, you may consider Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) as a stock to potentially avoid with its 19.3x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's lofty.

With earnings that are retreating more than the market's of late, Moneysupermarket.com Group has been very sluggish. It might be that many expect the dismal earnings performance to recover substantially, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as high as Moneysupermarket.com Group's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 9.5%. Regardless, EPS has managed to lift by a handy 14% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the earlier period of growth. Although it's been a bumpy ride, it's still fair to say the earnings growth recently has been mostly respectable for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 5.9% each year during the coming three years according to the eleven analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 12% each year growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we find it concerning that Moneysupermarket.com Group is trading at a P/E higher than the market. It seems most investors are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects, but the analyst cohort is not so confident this will happen. There's a good chance these shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

The Bottom Line On Moneysupermarket.com Group's P/E

The price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

Our examination of Moneysupermarket.com Group's analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook isn't impacting its high P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. When we see a weak earnings outlook with slower than market growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. Unless these conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

