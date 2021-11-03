There's Reason For Concern Over Harris Technology Group Limited's (ASX:HT8) Massive 30% Price Jump

The Harris Technology Group Limited (ASX:HT8) share price has done very well over the last month, posting an excellent gain of 30%. Taking a wider view, although not as strong as the last month, the full year gain of 20% is also fairly reasonable.

After such a large jump in price, Harris Technology Group's price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 25.5x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in Australia, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 16x and even P/E's below 7x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

Harris Technology Group certainly has been doing a great job lately as it's been growing earnings at a really rapid pace. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings growth will be enough to outperform the broader market in the near future. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like Harris Technology Group's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 35% last year. However, the latest three year period hasn't been as great in aggregate as it didn't manage to provide any growth at all. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

This is in contrast to the rest of the market, which is expected to grow by 17% over the next year, materially higher than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

With this information, we find it concerning that Harris Technology Group is trading at a P/E higher than the market. Apparently many investors in the company are way more bullish than recent times would indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. There's a good chance existing shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with recent growth rates.

The Final Word

The strong share price surge has got Harris Technology Group's P/E rushing to great heights as well. Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that Harris Technology Group currently trades on a much higher than expected P/E since its recent three-year growth is lower than the wider market forecast. Right now we are increasingly uncomfortable with the high P/E as this earnings performance isn't likely to support such positive sentiment for long. If recent medium-term earnings trends continue, it will place shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

You need to take note of risks, for example - Harris Technology Group has 5 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

