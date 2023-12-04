There's Reason For Concern Over EnSilica plc's (LON:ENSI) Price

There wouldn't be many who think EnSilica plc's (LON:ENSI) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 2.1x is worth a mention when the median P/S for the Semiconductor industry in the United Kingdom is similar at about 2.2x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/S without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

How EnSilica Has Been Performing

Recent times haven't been great for EnSilica as its revenue has been rising slower than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/S ratio is moderate because investors think this lacklustre revenue performance will turn around. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a relatively elevated price for a company with this sort of growth profile.

Is There Some Revenue Growth Forecasted For EnSilica?

EnSilica's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver moderate growth, and importantly, perform in line with the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 34%. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow revenue by 217% in total over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing revenue over that time.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 12% during the coming year according to the lone analyst following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to expand by 21%, which is noticeably more attractive.

In light of this, it's curious that EnSilica's P/S sits in line with the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly limited growth expectations and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. These shareholders may be setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/S falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

What Does EnSilica's P/S Mean For Investors?

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Our look at the analysts forecasts of EnSilica's revenue prospects has shown that its inferior revenue outlook isn't negatively impacting its P/S as much as we would have predicted. When we see companies with a relatively weaker revenue outlook compared to the industry, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the moderate P/S lower. A positive change is needed in order to justify the current price-to-sales ratio.

