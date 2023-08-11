There's a pre-owned furniture & homeware market inside Selfridges

NurPhoto - Getty Images

A vintage homeware market has opened its first pop-up at Selfridges. Co-founded by siblings Katie and Sam Ridges, The Spotlight Market is located in east London and showcases some of the most talented furniture and decorative antiques dealers in the business.

For the first-time ever it has set up shop at the iconic department store in central London as part of the Worn Again initiative, which has been running at Selfridges since April.

Over 20 antique homeware dealers are displaying their collections on the ground floor of Selfridges in the homeware department until 31st August, giving you the opportunity to pick up a truly unique piece for your home. Think one-of-a-kind sculptures, lamps, vases and furniture such as chairs and side tables.

Shoppers also have the opportunity to sit down with interior consultants who can offer advice on how to source special homeware pieces. Consultants include Lizzie Green Interior Design, Lucy Williams, Rebecca Sicardi Interior Design, Jessica Horton of Deorling and Emily Forot.

Following a 30-minute personalised consultation, you'll be given a tailored shopping list of pieces from the exclusive collection of dealers showcased at The Spotlight Market.



The month-long pop-up is part of the wider Worn Again initiative at Selfridges in which the department store is offering customers secondhand and circular shopping experiences. From pre-loved clothing to pre-owned homeware, you can shop, swap, repair, upcycle and trade across the various in-store experiences.



To book your own personalised interior design consultation, head to the Selfridges website.

