Netflix Renewed 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' For Two More Seasons

Avatar fans, pat yourselves on the back. You collectively streamed Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender adaptation over 41.1 million times in the two weeks since the show's debut, making it one of the streamer's most-watched shows of the year so far. Now, Netflix has officially renewed the series for two more seasons—which will fully adapt Aang's live-action journey as the Avatar.

The season 2 and season 3 renewal marks the first time that any live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender project received the green light to move beyond season 1 of the animated series. M. Night Shyamalan's bizarre 2010 take on the beloved story of a magical kid tasked with uniting a fractured world also only adapted up to the season 1 finale. That means that beloved characters including Toph, the blind Earthbender, will finally join the Netflix cast. But what else could we see in further seasons of Avatar: The Last Airbender?

What Happens in Season 1 of Avatar?

Though heavily condensed, season 1 of Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender still covers the same ground as the original. The young Aang (Gordon Cormier) learns that he is the Avatar—a once-in-a-generation hero that can bend fire, air, water, and earth to his will. Many of the planet's inhabitants can control one of the four, but the Avatar acts as a bridge between all the elements. Waking up from a 100-year-long coma, the world has drastically changed. Following a horrific attack on his home, he befriends Katara (Kiawentiio) and Sokka (Ian Ousley) of the Water Tribe—as the Fire Nation seeks to dominate the world without the presence of the Avatar to hold them back.

What Will Happen in Avatar: Last Airbender Season 2 and Season 3?

The next two seasons of Avatar: The Last Airbender will cover the group's transformation from children to warriors in a global war. Prince Zuko (Dallas Liu), who was once tasked with capturing the Avatar for the Fire Nation, starts to wonder if he's fighting for the wrong side. Meanwhile, Aang begins his training to master all four elements—with the help of some new friends, of course.

When season 2 finally rolls around, there may also be a significant time jump in between seasons. Showrunner Albert Kim said there's one problem with adapting animated series to live-action: actors actually age, unlike their animated counterparts. "All three seasons of the animated series essentially take place in the course of one calendar year," Kim told Entertainment Weekly. "There was no way we could do that. So we had to design this first season, especially, to accommodate the possibility of some time elapsing between the first and the second season."

The threat of Sozin's Comet—an astrological event that boosts the power of the Fire Nation—was only teased at the very end of the first season. "We removed that particular ticking clock from our show for now because we couldn’t know exactly how old our actors would be for the subsequent seasons," Kim explained. Still, the time jump will grant the series ample opportunity to get some popular season 2 castings right, including Toph. Following the speedy renewal, we'll likely see Avatar again in no time.

