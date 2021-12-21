There's officially a shirt commemorating Dolphins DE Christian Wilkins' big man TD celebration

Yahoo Sports is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.

Safe to say Miami Dolphins DE Christian Wilkins was pretty excited to have scored his second career touchdown. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

You could say Christian Wilkins has a taste for the theatrics. The Miami Dolphins defensive end is not only a beast on the field, but he appears to have a rolodex of celebration dances he loves to break out at a moment's notice. During Sunday's game against the New York Jets, the 26-year-old caught a 1-yard pass from Tua Tagovailoa for his second career receiving touchdown since joining the league in 2019.

While the score itself is something to marvel at, what he did afterwards also caught the attention of viewers nationwide.

He broke out not one, not two, but three celebration jigs. A leap into the endzone, the worm and one more signature move for good measure.

The Dolphins (7-7) play the the New Orleans Saints in a Monday night showdown and we can't think of a better shirt to wear than the one BreakingT just dropped in honor of Wilkins. Complete with an image of the 310-pound boogieman, the phrase "Do The Worm" is written across the top in the familiar Dolphins teal blue.

Story continues

Available in men's women's, kids and hoodie sizes, prices start at $28 and sizes range from small to 3XL. We linked the adult tee below, but you can shop all sizes at BreakingT. While browsing, be sure to check out the entire Miami Dolphins apparel collection.

Photo: BreakingT

$32 at BreakingT