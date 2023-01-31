Task Cleaning Is the Secret to Getting Your House Tidy in 2 Hours FLAT

Ysolt Usigan, Christy Piña
·10 min read


"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below."

Wondering how to clean efficiently? For starters, there's really no right or wrong way to clean. Cleaning — regardless of how you do it — is a major feat in itself that should be celebrated. The fact that you cleaned at all is a win: Having a clean home can bring about a clearer mind and psyche. Once your home is clutter-free and organized, the more focused you will feel so you can move on to other important tasks. If everything is in its place, the more productive you can be. The health and wellness benefits of a clean home are also notable. A dust-free home is a home that keeps allergens, germs, and other pollutants at bay.

That being said, there are definitely ways to make cleaning house a quicker and easier process. Whether you're cleaning and organizing your bathroom, decluttering the garage, or sprucing up the kids' spaces, we know you don't always have a lot of time on your hands to devote to the project. So, we sought expert advice to uncover easy cleaning tips and tricks, plus product suggestions to streamline your efforts.

Declutter first.

Before you dust, wipe, and scrub, one of the first things you should do is, "Pick up, and put away everything [that] has gathered on the floor," says Sharon Lowenheim, MBA, MSE, certified professional organizer, and founder of Organizing Goddess, Inc. "Then, do the same with all the surfaces." Kate Pawlowski, founding partner of Done & Done Home, echoes Lowenheim's sentiment, adding that what makes cleaning so difficult for some people is that they have too much lying around the house. "We always suggest that doing a big declutter will make cleaning so much faster since everything is put away in its home," says Pawlowski.

how to clean your home gather cleaning supplies
Getty Images

When it comes to cleaning, getting started should entail creating a special station for all of your cleaning supplies and products. Devote one bucket or caddy to carry around the house with you while you clean, explains Wendy Silberstein, professional organizer and founder of The Aesthetic Organizer. Then, "create a master schedule and commit," she tells Woman's Day.

Make a schedule.

Having a schedule and cleaning cadence can give your home the focus it deserves, while also keeping your mind in check. There's no sense in cleaning the same space over and over again if you're neglecting other parts of your home. Divide your cleaning tasks into daily, weekly, and monthly lists, Jamie Hord, founder of Horderly Professional Organizing, suggests. "You'll never have to spend hours (or days) doing an entire-home deep clean again," she adds. Hord recommends wiping down and disinfecting all high-traffic areas daily — doorknobs, countertops, kitchens, bathrooms, and laundry rooms, just to name a few. "On a weekly basis, wash sheets and towels, vacuum and mop floors, dust surfaces and furniture, and clean your showers and bathtubs," she says. As for monthly tasks, Hord suggests taking inventory of the food in your kitchen, cleaning supplies, and toiletries to make sure they're not expired or running low.

Once you've cleared the clutter and gotten your cleaning schedule and cadence down, it's time to start cleaning. We talked to the pros to uncover their most valuable tips for the best way to clean your house, so you can get right to it.

Work smarter, not harder.

Professional house cleaner and blogger of ConfessionsofaCleaningLady.com, Sara San Angelo, has a great motto for cleaning: "Work smarter not harder.”

One of the tools that helps her work smarter: a cordless electric spin scrubber with extendable arm. “You can clean your whole bathroom with it with minimal effort,” she says. “With the extendable arm, you don't have to bend over to clean large tubs or showers. Cleaning grout lines on the floor is a breeze.” San Angelo even dusts baseboards with it using a dry scrubber head.

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09R4GF86F?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10070.a.4055%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Electric Spin Scrubber</p><p>$49.99</p><p>amazon.com</p><span class="copyright">amazon.com</span>

Shop Now

Electric Spin Scrubber

$49.99

amazon.com

amazon.com

Try the Total Method.

Roman Peysakhovich, CEO of national cleaning company Onedesk, recommends cleaning the entire house with every cleaning session — not just one room at a time. “House cleaning is much more efficient if you pick one task, such as dusting, mopping or vacuuming, and do the same task in every room of the house,” he says. “Focusing on one task will save you hours of time in the long run and it'll help you avoid starting the same task over and over again.”

The biggest mistake people make is cleaning room by room (also known as "zone cleaning"). "You can either clean your kitchen in four hours, or clean your entire house top to bottom in four hours," says Lisa Romero, owner of Just Like New Cleaning in Fort Collins, Colorado. "A lot of people get caught focusing on one area — say, doing a super job cleaning the counters — and never get to the stove, let alone the next room. In reality, just wiping things down and moving on is quick and efficient."

These pros are in favor of task cleaning, i.e. completing one chore, such as dusting, throughout the entire house before starting the next.

Dust with greatness.

Peysakhovich loves the Scrub Daddy Damp Duster for dusting most surfaces in your home. “The ridged edges of this easy-to-use duster trap even the smallest dust bunnies,” he explains. “This duster is built to last, and makes dusting your home easier.”

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09S7J3BH2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10070.a.4055%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Scrub Daddy Damp Duster</p><p>$13.88</p><p>amazon.com</p><span class="copyright">amazon.com</span>

Shop Now

Scrub Daddy Damp Duster

$13.88

amazon.com

amazon.com

Increase your scrubbing power.

Residential real estate developer and general contractor Bill Samuel has innovated grout cleaning as he rehabs houses for reselling and renting. “When it comes to cleaning bathroom and kitchen tiles, we have found that any basic cleaning solution and some elbow grease will get the job done in almost every case. However, getting stains out of the grout between the tiles is much more difficult and so we discovered an effective method for cleaning tile grout,” he explains. “First you should purchase a product specifically designed for cleaning grout, so check out the reviews of any retailer to find the right product for the job.”

But here’s where the innovation comes in: Samuel uses a drill bit brush for the motorized scrubbing action. He specifically uses this Holikme Drill Brush Power Scrubber. Simply attach it to your drill and scrub grime away.

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07G7XG6BV?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10070.a.4055%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Drill Brush Power Scrubber</p><p>$8.95</p><p>amazon.com</p><span class="copyright">amazon.com</span>

Shop Now

Drill Brush Power Scrubber

$8.95

amazon.com

amazon.com

Give your toilet some TLC.

Doyle James, president of Mr. Rooter Plumbing, a Neighborly company, explains how to care for your potty: “For a squeaky clean toilet, mix 1 cup of baking soda with 15 drops of tea tree essential oil and 15 drops of lemon or orange essential oil. Let the mixture sit in the bowl for 30 minutes and scrub with a bowl brush before flushing.”

Clean your dishwasher.

Ron Shimek, president of Mr. Appliance, reminds to clean your dishwasher routinely. “The dishwasher is one of the biggest culprits for potential mold growth,” he says. "Its warm and damp environment is heaven for mold spores — especially if there’s food particles left behind from your last cycle."

To clean it, Shimek advises to regularly run an empty dry-heat cycle to flush out the interior, including the silverware basket, filter, panels, and door gasket. “To keep this appliance germ-free, you can clean the affected areas with diluted bleach and if there’s mold in the silverware basket, let it soak in your kitchen sink with diluted bleach and warm water for 30 minutes,” he adds. “Be sure to rinse thoroughly before placing back into the dishwasher.”

Don’t forget your drains.

Jake Romano, who works for Ottawa Drain Cleaners, says a routine drain cleaning that you can do yourself can save you hundreds of dollars on plumbing services in the long run. “Every month or two, simply pour half a cup of baking soda into the drain, followed by half a cup of white vinegar,” he explains. “Let it fizzle and react for about half an hour before flushing it down with hot water.”

Romano says that doing so will eat away at the grease and grime building in the drains, which lead to stubborn clogs.

He also suggests using products like drain enzyme cleaners regularly. “These cleaners are safe for the environment,” he adds. “They usually include enzymes and bacteria that will slowly devour the particle buildup in your drains. It can help with your entire plumbing system, even into your sewer.”

Clean what you clean with.

Peysakhovich stresses the importance of cleaning what you clean with. “To clean your house properly, your cleaning tools must be clean before you even start using them,” he says. “You'll end up spending more time trying to clean if you don't clean your tools beforehand.”

Start at the top.

The recommended plan of attack? Top-to-bottom, left-to-right. "I always start [in the upstairs bathroom]," Romero says. "It's a good place to leave supplies." For each task, start at the highest point in the room (if dusting, this might mean high shelves), and move from left to right across the room. This way, you don't miss anything, and you won't accidentally knock dust onto already-cleaned lower shelves.

dusting house
Getty Images

Want a step-by-step cleaning guide for your whole house? You've got it:

Step 1: Dust

Dust each room, including the topsides of all the furniture, undersides of shelves, and all handrails, as well as picture frames, TV screens, and knickknacks. "When it's possible to dry-dust, I do — getting something wet makes it harder," Romero says. To get rid of fingerprints, dampen a microfiber cloth with warm water.

Pro cleaning tip: Look up top. "People don't dust up on the very top of furniture, and that's where all the dust collects and then falls off," Romero says.

Step 2: Clean Furniture Fabric

Go through the house and strip and remake beds. Tidy up pillows or furniture blankets. Brush furniture surfaces with a vacuum extension as needed.

Step 3: Clean Mirrors and Glass

Easy to forget, but important to clean, wipe down mirrors and windows throughout the house. If possible, do the outside too!

Pro cleaning tip: Using one wet and one dry microfiber cloth won't leave streaks.

how to clean glass windows
Getty Images

Step 4: Disinfect Counters and Surfaces

Wipe down all surfaces and counters throughout the house, disinfecting every step of the way.

Pro cleaning tip: Be sure to wipe down all places that fingers touch, like door handles, light switches, TV remotes and phones. "Those are the places that people forget, and they really hold germs," Payne says.

Step 5: Spray Bathrooms and Kitchen

Walk through the bathrooms and spray cleaner on tubs, sinks, and toilets. Return and scrub. Then, in the kitchen, wipe down the inside of the microwave, and cabinet and appliance doors.

cleaning floors of house
Getty Images

Step 6: Sweep and Mop

Sweep, then mop or scrub the bathroom and kitchen floors, and any other floor that needs it. You may want to vacuum first if you have lots of bits that you don't want to get caught on your mop.

Pro cleaning tip: "I always do bathroom floors on my hands and knees with a microfiber cloth and cleanser," Romero says. "That's how I know that I got every corner, even behind toilets, and that they're 100% disinfected."

Step 7: Vacuum

"I vacuum my way out the bedrooms, down the stairs, through the living room and out of the house," Romero says.

Pro cleaning tip: It's not crucial to vacuum every single inch. Just keep moving. You'll get the spots you missed next week.

You Might Also Like

Latest Stories

  • Prince George curlers win B.C. blind championships, set to compete at Western finals

    Terry Pipkey's vision has been deteriorating for three decades, and now he can barely recognize the face of the person standing in front of him. But the longtime Prince George resident is part of a local curling club that won the B.C. Blind Curling Championship held in the Central B.C. city in early January. Pipkey says he has no central vision, so he has to leverage his peripheral vision to win the game. "Blind curling is quite similar to just regular curling — it's just that because of our vis

  • Kings hold on to beat Panthers 4-3 for 3rd straight win

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Adrian Kempe had a short-handed goal and an assist, Pheonix Copley made 41 saves and the Los Angeles Kings held on to beat the Florida Panthers 4-3 on Friday night for their third straight win. Anze Kopitar, Viktor Arvidsson and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings, who led 3-0 midway through the second period. Ryan Lomberg and Brandon Montour scored in the second to get the Panthers within 3-2, but Roy's late empty-netter sealed Florida's third straight loss. Carter Verhaeghe

  • Aho scores again, Hurricanes beat Bruins 4-1

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sebastian Aho scored a goal for the fourth straight game and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Boston Bruins 4-1 on Sunday in a matchup of the teams with the two best records in the NHL. Paul Stastny scored on a second-period power play, Seth Jarvis posted a goal in the third, and Jordan Staal added a short-handed empty-netter as the Hurricanes won their fifth game in a row and extended their points streak to eight games (7-0-1). “We know that team was the cream of the crop,”

  • Rockets beat Pistons 117-114 in matchup of NBA's worst teams

    DETROIT (AP) — Kenyon Martin Jr. had a four-point possession with 31 seconds left to help the Houston Rockets beat the Detroit Pistons 117-114 on Saturday night in a matchup of the NBA's worst teams. Eric Gordon led the Rockets (12-38) with 24 points. Martin had 15 points and 13 rebounds, and Tari Eason added 16 points and 10 rebounds. Alec Burks had 21 points for the Pistons (13-38). They have lost five of six. With the Pistons leading 112-109, Martin was fouled as his layup bounced twice off t

  • Fort McMurray businesses ramping up for Arctic Winter Games

    The 2023 Arctic Winter Games are just a few days away and businesses in Fort McMurray are preparing for an influx of athletes, coaches and spectators. The games are scheduled to begin on Sunday in Wood Buffalo, and wrap up on Feb. 4. Noeme Kopecky, manager of Yogen Fruz, said she's been bringing in extra staff and stuffing her freezers and fridges to try and prepare for the event. For the week of the games, Kopecky has tripled her food orders. "Hopefully it's enough," Kopecky said. "We don't eve

  • Maple Leafs captain John Tavares on the cusp of 1,000th NHL game

    TORONTO — John Tavares was asked if there's more for him to give as he inched closer to a career milestone. "Absolutely," the Toronto Maple Leafs captain replied bluntly. "Absolutely." It's not hard to see why he's so convinced. Set to hit 1,000 regular-season NHL games this weekend, the 32-year-old remains a point-per-night player in his 14th season, thanks to a drive that started on the outdoor rinks of his childhood and continues to this day as Tavares pushes to adapt himself in a sport that'

  • Ovechkin scores, Capitals beat Penguins 3-2 in shootout

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his 32nd goal of the season, Nicklas Backstrom had the shootout winner and the Washington Capitals beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 on Thursday night in a matchup of rivals jockeying for position in the Eastern Conference playoff race. The Capitals snapped a two-game skid and handed the Penguins a fifth loss in eight games. But Pittsburgh extended its point streak to six, trails Washington by just a single point in the standings and has three additional gam

  • Morgan Rielly scores first goal of the season, Maple Leafs down Capitals 5-1

    TORONTO — Morgan Rielly playfully predicted his first goal of the season was right around the corner. Turns out the snake-bitten Toronto defenceman was right. Rielly finally found the back of the net Sunday as part of a second-period outburst as the Maple Leafs defeated the Washington Capitals 5-1 and celebrated the 1,000th NHL regular-season game in the career of captain John Tavares. "Important to us to play well for Johnny," Rielly said. "He's worked extremely hard in his career to get to thi

  • Flames rebound with impressive 5-2 win over Kraken

    SEATTLE (AP) — Tyler Toffoli and the Calgary Flames rebounded from one of their ugliest losses of the season and picked up an important two points in the Pacific Division before starting the All-Star break. Toffoli, Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman each had a goal and two assists, and the Flames topped the Seattle Kraken 5-2 on Friday night. Calgary bounced back impressively after getting surprisingly routed at home a day earlier in a 5-1 setback to lowly Chicago. The Flames topped the Kraken fo

  • How the Raptors can limit Steph Curry

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops", C.J. Miles and Amit Mann discuss how the Raptors can slow down Steph Curry ahead of their matchup on Friday night. Full episode is on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • Garland scores 26 as Cavaliers race past Rockets 113-95

    HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Garland scored 26 points and Evan Mobley added 21 as the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the short-handed Houston Rockets 113-95 Thursday night despite missing Donovan Mitchell. Garland, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft who turned 23 on Thursday, also had nine assists and four rebounds for the Cavs. The Cavaliers led by 26 at halftime after scoring 74 points in the first two periods. The Rockets cut it to 22 on a basket by rookie Jabari Smith Jr. with 9 1/2 minutes left

  • Flames rebound with impressive 5-2 win over Kraken

    SEATTLE (AP) — Tyler Toffoli, Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman each had a goal and two assists, and the Calgary Flames topped the Seattle Kraken 5-2 on Friday night. Calgary rebounded impressively after getting surprisingly routed at home a day earlier in a 5-1 setback to lowly Chicago. The Flames topped the Kraken for the second straight time in Seattle, took two of three in the season series and headed into their All-Star break on a high note. Lindholm deflected a pass from Toffoli at 7:16 of

  • Zegras scores in OT, Ducks top Coyotes for 3rd straight win

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Trevor Zegras scored at 3:34 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Arizona Coyotes 2-1 on Saturday night for their first three-game winning streak of the season. John Klingberg stole the puck from Matias Maccelli in the offensive zone and found Zegras in the slot for a wrist shot for his 18th goal. “That was all Mr. Klingberg,” Zegras said. “I was actually pretty shocked that he dropped it to me, and I had the whole net to shoot at, so cheers to him.” It concluded a p

  • Morgan Rielly scores first goal of the season, Maple Leafs down Capitals 5-1

    TORONTO — Morgan Rielly playfully predicted his first goal of the season was right around the corner. Turns out the snake-bitten Toronto defenceman was right. Rielly finally found the back of the net Sunday as part of a second-period outburst as the Maple Leafs defeated the Washington Capitals 5-1 and celebrated the 1,000th NHL regular-season game in the career of captain John Tavares. "Important to us to play well for Johnny," Rielly said. "He's worked extremely hard in his career to get to thi

  • Giroux lifts Senators to 2-1 win over struggling Islanders

    OTTAWA — Claude Giroux’s game-winning goal Wednesday night likely won’t stand out in his mind, but you can bet Ridly Greig will never forget it. The 20-year-old Greig was making his NHL debut with the Ottawa Senators and Giroux picked up a Greig rebound to score what proved to be the winner against the New York Islanders in a 2-1 victory. “It was unreal,” Greig said after the game. “You know, obviously a dream come true just to get out there and obviously to get the win it’s pretty good.” Greig’

  • Precious Achiuwa is making the Raptors a lot better

    Amit Mann looks at how Precious Achiuwa has improved on offence and is remedying some of the Raptors' defensive and rotation issues.

  • Oilers' Klim Kostin refuses to take photo with Flames fan until concession is made

    It's easy to see why Klim Kostin has quickly become a fan favourite in Edmonton.

  • Shiffrin must wait for record win 86 but takes slalom title

    SPINDLERUV MLYN, Czech Republic (AP) — A shake of the head, lips pouting... but then all smiles. Mikaela Shiffrin was quick to take the positives after realizing she had to wait for at least five more weeks before tying the World Cup record for most career wins with victory No. 86. The American skier finished runner-up to Germany's Lena Dürr in a slalom Sunday, the last World Cup race before the world championships, and remained one victory short of Ingemar Stenmark’s total on the all-time overa

  • Paul Henderson to celebrate 80th with grandson on the ice

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Long accustomed to being recognized in most every rink he enters in Canada, Paul Henderson enjoys attending his grandson’s college hockey games in relative anonymity while seated with his wife Eleanor in Section 10 of Buffalo’s Harborcenter. Perhaps, Henderson wondered whether it’s a result of crossing the border, where Americans aren’t familiar with him scoring what might be the most iconic goal in Canadian hockey lore to settle the 1972 Summit Series against the Soviet Uni

  • Giroux, Nylander, Vasilevskiy named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Ottawa right-wing Claude Giroux, Toronto right-wing William Nylander and Tampa Bay goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy are the NHL's three stars of the week. Giroux had seven points (four goals, three assists) and had multiple points in all three of his games last week. The Senators forward had a goal and an assist in wins over the New York Islanders and Toronto, then capped his week with two goals and an assist in a 5-0 rout of Montreal on Saturday. It was the 65th career three-point game