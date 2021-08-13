There's Now an Adorable Mini Version of That Luxury Handbag So Many Celebrities Own

Jenna Dewan, Emma Roberts, Julianne Hough

There's a reason Senreve handbags are some of the most frequently carried around Hollywood. The sustainable luxury brand is known for its beautiful and practical handbags that are ethically crafted to last a lifetime, one of the most popular being the Doctor Bag. It's been slung over the shoulders of influencers and A-listers alike, including Jenna Dewan, Emma Roberts, and Julianne Hough. And now, Senreve is launching a cute and compact version of its best-seller.

Made from the label's signature soft dolce Italian leather, the Mini Doctor Bag is essentially identical to the original, just shrunken down in size. Its flexible yet structured shape bears resemblance to the medicine bags traveling physicians use, featuring rounded edges, a zipper closure, and a magnetic latch strap to keep your essentials secure.

The tiny versatile gem has durable drop handles and a removable strap, so it can be carried by hand or worn as a crossbody, and it can be styled boxy or slouchy by simply pushing the zipper-closed top inwards. Though the bag is noticeably smaller in size, its interior is surprisingly spacious. The suede-lined central compartment can fit an 8-inch tablet and the three inside pockets will help organize loose items. It also features two exterior pockets to stow essentials that need to be grabbed quickly, like a smartphone.

If you're one of the many people heading back to the office, the Mini Doctor Bag is the perfect trendy, practical replacement for your traditional tote. It's available in five earthy hues, including beige, black, and soft pink, and costs a cool $775. If that price tag seems alarming, you can rest easy knowing that the designer bags are built to be carried for years.

When you consider their luxurious materials, ethical and expert craftsmanship, covetable design, and smart organizational details, Senreve handbags are well worth the investment. Scroll down to shop for your new life-long companion in the form of Senreve's Mini Doctor Bags!

