There's No Need To Upsell This One — Just 37 Absolutely Hilarious Photos

Having one of those days?

Well, let's forget the real world for a minute and just look at a bunch of seriously funny photos. Sound good? OK! Here we go:

1.The IRL version of this dress doesn't quite look like it does online (anyone else suddenly feel a need to use the restroom?):

2.This guy, meanwhile, magically sweats in XXX:

3.This London pub took a swipe at us Americans, and all I can say is...fair:

4.And these first-time parents have got their hands full:

5.This Christmas pillow, as it turns out, also doubles as A+ Valentine's Day decor:

6.The driver of this big truck is refreshingly honest:

(Or maybe just funny, LOL.) invisiblemachine / Via reddit.com

7.And this driver is equally as funny:

8.This Indian restaurant has HAD it with basic eaters (like me, I guess, because I love Butter Chicken! I also love Pad Thai at Thai restaurants...like I said, basic):

9.This bar has had it, too:

10.And this Instacart shopper seems fed up, but he's not — it's just that his first name is Jesus and his last name starts with an "I":

11.Oh man! Imagine getting into this cabbie's car...yikes:

12.Alternatively, you could get a ride from this very sassy grandma Lyft driver (who drives with a parrot):

It reads: "FIRST AND FOREMOST, MY GRANDS AND GREATS RIDE IN THIS VEHICLE! BE CONSIDERATE OF THAT! I HAVE FAMILY AND I’M RAISING A GREAT THAT NEEDS ME! BE SURE I GET HOME SAFE TO HER AND MY FAMILY! I DON’T CARRY MONEY OR REAL JEWELS! IF YOU CARJACK ME WRECK IT GOOD! I WANT A NEW ONE! DO NOT TOUCH OR CUSS AROUND MY PARROT! I WILL PUT YOU OUT! I DON’T TOUCH YOUR KIDS AND I DON’T TEACH YOUR KIDS TO CUSS, DON’T TEACH MINE! NO SMOKING, VAPING, SMOKING POT, OR SNORTING/SMOKING DOPE! THIS ISN’T YOUR HOOKAH ROOM! OR TRAP HOUSE! NO SPRAYING PERFUME, DOING YOUR HAIR AND MAKEUP (I don’t want your hair all over the place and other customers don’t want to get in to your hair all over them), SPRAYING HAIR SPRAY OR COLOGNE! THIS ISN’T YOUR BATHROOM! NO SEX OR MAKING OUT. THIS ISN’T YOUR HOOKER ROOM/HOTEL ROOM. NO EATING OR DRINKING IN MY CAR! I PROVIDE WATER FOR YOUR CONVENIENCE! THIS ISN’T YOUR DINER! And I can translate all of this to you in Spanish. If you can’t be respectful, I will gladly accommodate you with another driver." joyisnotdead / Via reddit.com

13.These tires, it seems, are very happy it's snowing:

14.Some smart-ass put up this sign out in Amish country:

15.And speaking of smart-asses — check out this soap for sale:

16.This church might've wanted to think a little longer on its billboard message:

17.And this church had their billboard message get changed around, LOL:

18.I gotta believe these wasps knew what they were doing when they built their nest THERE:

19.And I also gotta believe the movie theater employees knew what they were doing when they put this Napoleon standee here:

20.The waitress who wrote these messages seems to have liked one customer more than the other:

21.This here is why it's so important to do research when writing:

22.This sign makes a very valid — albeit harsh — point:

23.I detect no lies with this sign either:

24.And this sign made me go "I can't believe someone wrote that on a piece of paper and posted it!":

25.This is a present from a husband to his plant-loving wife...but he probably should have looked a little closer at it:

26.And this dude is having an even worse day than the "gave his wife a plant boner water bottle" guy:

27.I love all of these preschoolers' answers, but I REALLY love Leah's:

28.And these delivery instructions for an Amazon driver have to be read to be believed:

Man, I really hope they gave that pig some love! fakdpodcast / Via reddit.com

29.Arby's needs to get this sign fixed, like, yesterday:

30.This girl, meanwhile, tried an edible for the first time and said it "wasn't shit" so she took another...and then an hour later, she was googling this:

31.This person had a message for the mystery coworker who keeps stealing their lunch:

32.This bit of graffiti really makes you think:

33.And, apparently, there was a meetup of people named "Ryan":

34.This guy's daughter told him they "only had a little milk left the fridge":

35.This woman tried — and failed — to add an item to her shopping list:

36.This is the sign a gym puts out when the janitor cleans the woman's bathroom:

37.And lastly, Dutch is a magical language that this dumb American has no hope of EVER learning: