There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Hume Cement Industries Berhad's (KLSE:HUMEIND) Returns On Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Hume Cement Industries Berhad (KLSE:HUMEIND) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Hume Cement Industries Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.095 = RM58m ÷ (RM1.3b - RM670m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, Hume Cement Industries Berhad has an ROCE of 9.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return, but it's much better than the Basic Materials industry average of 5.5%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Hume Cement Industries Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Hume Cement Industries Berhad Tell Us?

You'd find it hard not to be impressed with the ROCE trend at Hume Cement Industries Berhad. The figures show that over the last five years, returns on capital have grown by 13,796%. That's a very favorable trend because this means that the company is earning more per dollar of capital that's being employed. In regards to capital employed, Hume Cement Industries Berhad appears to been achieving more with less, since the business is using 28% less capital to run its operation. Hume Cement Industries Berhad may be selling some assets so it's worth investigating if the business has plans for future investments to increase returns further still.

On a separate but related note, it's important to know that Hume Cement Industries Berhad has a current liabilities to total assets ratio of 52%, which we'd consider pretty high. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

Our Take On Hume Cement Industries Berhad's ROCE

In a nutshell, we're pleased to see that Hume Cement Industries Berhad has been able to generate higher returns from less capital. Considering the stock has delivered 4.8% to its stockholders over the last five years, it may be fair to think that investors aren't fully aware of the promising trends yet. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

