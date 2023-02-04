There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For OM Holdings' (ASX:OMH) Returns On Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at OM Holdings (ASX:OMH) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on OM Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = US$145m ÷ (US$943m - US$182m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, OM Holdings has an ROCE of 19%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 10.0% generated by the Metals and Mining industry.

In the above chart we have measured OM Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering OM Holdings here for free.

What Can We Tell From OM Holdings' ROCE Trend?

OM Holdings has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 14,035% over the last five years. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, we're delighted to see that OM Holdings has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. And since the stock has fallen 18% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

