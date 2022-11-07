There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Archer-Daniels-Midland's (NYSE:ADM) Returns On Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So on that note, Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Archer-Daniels-Midland:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = US$4.2b ÷ (US$58b - US$23b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an ROCE of 12%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 9.6% generated by the Food industry.

In the above chart we have measured Archer-Daniels-Midland's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Archer-Daniels-Midland.

What Can We Tell From Archer-Daniels-Midland's ROCE Trend?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Archer-Daniels-Midland. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 12%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 31% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Archer-Daniels-Midland thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line On Archer-Daniels-Midland's ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Archer-Daniels-Midland has. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Archer-Daniels-Midland that we think you should be aware of.

