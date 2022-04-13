There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile's (NYSE:SQM) Returns On Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So on that note, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = US$973m ÷ (US$7.0b - US$992m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Thus, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has an ROCE of 16%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Chemicals industry average of 11% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

The Trend Of ROCE

We like the trends that we're seeing from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 16%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 66%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

The Bottom Line On Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile's ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has. And a remarkable 162% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

One more thing to note, we've identified 3 warning signs with Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

