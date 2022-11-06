There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Nomad Foods' (NYSE:NOMD) Returns On Capital

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Nomad Foods:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.079 = €425m ÷ (€6.4b - €1.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, Nomad Foods has an ROCE of 7.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Food industry average of 9.6%.

roce
roce

In the above chart we have measured Nomad Foods' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Nomad Foods.

What Can We Tell From Nomad Foods' ROCE Trend?

We're glad to see that ROCE is heading in the right direction, even if it is still low at the moment. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 7.9%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 37%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, it's great to see that Nomad Foods can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. Since the stock has only returned 5.5% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

Nomad Foods does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Nomad Foods that you might be interested in.

While Nomad Foods isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

