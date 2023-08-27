There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Coca-Cola FEMSA. de's (NYSE:KOF) Returns On Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Coca-Cola FEMSA. de (NYSE:KOF) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Coca-Cola FEMSA. de:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = Mex$31b ÷ (Mex$263b - Mex$55b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Coca-Cola FEMSA. de has an ROCE of 15%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 16% generated by the Beverage industry.

In the above chart we have measured Coca-Cola FEMSA. de's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Coca-Cola FEMSA. de here for free.

So How Is Coca-Cola FEMSA. de's ROCE Trending?

Coca-Cola FEMSA. de's ROCE growth is quite impressive. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 38% in that same time. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

Our Take On Coca-Cola FEMSA. de's ROCE

To sum it up, Coca-Cola FEMSA. de is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. Since the stock has returned a solid 78% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

