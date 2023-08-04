There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Brockhaus Technologies' (ETR:BKHT) Returns On Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at Brockhaus Technologies (ETR:BKHT) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Brockhaus Technologies:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.056 = €34m ÷ (€662m - €56m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Brockhaus Technologies has an ROCE of 5.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Electronic industry average of 10%.

In the above chart we have measured Brockhaus Technologies' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

The fact that Brockhaus Technologies is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 5.6% on its capital. In addition to that, Brockhaus Technologies is employing 1,854% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

In Conclusion...

Overall, Brockhaus Technologies gets a big tick from us thanks in most part to the fact that it is now profitable and is reinvesting in its business. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 32% in the last three years. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

