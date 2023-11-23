There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Compagnie Financière Richemont's (VTX:CFR) Returns On Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Compagnie Financière Richemont (VTX:CFR) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Compagnie Financière Richemont is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = €5.0b ÷ (€41b - €12b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, Compagnie Financière Richemont has an ROCE of 17%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 14% generated by the Luxury industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Compagnie Financière Richemont compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Compagnie Financière Richemont here for free.

What Can We Tell From Compagnie Financière Richemont's ROCE Trend?

The trends we've noticed at Compagnie Financière Richemont are quite reassuring. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 17%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 35% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Compagnie Financière Richemont thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

What We Can Learn From Compagnie Financière Richemont's ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Compagnie Financière Richemont has. And with a respectable 97% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Compagnie Financière Richemont can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

Like most companies, Compagnie Financière Richemont does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

