There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Kretam Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:KRETAM) Returns On Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So on that note, Kretam Holdings Berhad (KLSE:KRETAM) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Kretam Holdings Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.092 = RM88m ÷ (RM1.1b - RM111m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Kretam Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 9.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return, but it's much better than the Food industry average of 6.2%.

View our latest analysis for Kretam Holdings Berhad

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Kretam Holdings Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Kretam Holdings Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Kretam Holdings Berhad has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 9.2% which is a sight for sore eyes. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Kretam Holdings Berhad is utilizing 32% more capital than it was five years ago. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

Long story short, we're delighted to see that Kretam Holdings Berhad's reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. And with a respectable 68% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Kretam Holdings Berhad, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

While Kretam Holdings Berhad isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.