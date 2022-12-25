There's No Escaping Pfizer Inc.'s (NYSE:PFE) Muted Earnings

Pfizer Inc.'s (NYSE:PFE) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 9.7x might make it look like a buy right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 15x and even P/E's above 28x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

Recent times have been advantageous for Pfizer as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Is There Any Growth For Pfizer?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as low as Pfizer's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 54% gain to the company's bottom line. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 85% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the analysts covering the company suggest earnings growth is heading into negative territory, declining 14% per year over the next three years. That's not great when the rest of the market is expected to grow by 9.3% per year.

With this information, we are not surprised that Pfizer is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/E has reached a floor yet with earnings going in reverse. There's potential for the P/E to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its profitability.

The Final Word

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that Pfizer maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast for sliding earnings, as expected. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

