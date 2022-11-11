There's No Escaping Instone Real Estate Group SE's (ETR:INS) Muted Earnings Despite A 30% Share Price Rise

Instone Real Estate Group SE (ETR:INS) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 30% in the last month, although it is still struggling to make up recently lost ground. Still, the 30-day jump doesn't change the fact that longer term shareholders have seen their stock decimated by the 63% share price drop in the last twelve months.

Even after such a large jump in price, Instone Real Estate Group's price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 4.9x might still make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the market in Germany, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 16x and even P/E's above 28x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly reduced P/E.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Instone Real Estate Group has been doing relatively well. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings performance might be less impressive moving forward. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Is There Any Growth For Instone Real Estate Group?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far underperform the market for P/E ratios like Instone Real Estate Group's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 96% gain to the company's bottom line. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 76% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the five analysts covering the company suggest earnings growth is heading into negative territory, declining 3.6% per annum over the next three years. With the market predicted to deliver 14% growth each year, that's a disappointing outcome.

With this information, we are not surprised that Instone Real Estate Group is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/E has reached a floor yet with earnings going in reverse. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as the weak outlook is weighing down the shares.

The Bottom Line On Instone Real Estate Group's P/E

Even after such a strong price move, Instone Real Estate Group's P/E still trails the rest of the market significantly. We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that Instone Real Estate Group maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast for sliding earnings, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

Having said that, be aware Instone Real Estate Group is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant.

If P/E ratios interest you, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly and trade on P/E's below 20x.

