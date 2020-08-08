There's so much more that Rams' Jalen Ramsey can do, and so much more money to make

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey in a game against the Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 8, 2019, at the Coliseum. (Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

On a late-January evening in Miami Beach, two days before the Super Bowl, Jalen Ramsey owns the spotlight.

The Rams' star cornerback is on stage, but not in an NFL stadium. He stands alone before a rapt audience in an upscale store on South Beach’s trendy Lincoln Road. The shop has been converted into a dimly lit performance space and quasi nightclub replete with bar, DJ and band.

Ramsey, draft prospect Tua Tagovailoa and former league most valuable player Cam Newton are on the bill for a “More Than a Football Player” storytelling event sponsored by Uninterrupted, a digital platform started by business partners LeBron James and Maverick Carter.

“On the field, my life is literally on the line,” Ramsey begins. “When I’m all alone on an island with whoever your favorite receiver is, I’m sure as hell not calling out an SOS.”

In the next five minutes, Ramsey delivers a monologue as smoothly as he shuts down receivers.

Ramsey is a three-time Pro Bowl pick. He is considered by many the best player in the league at his position. And, as one of the NFL’s elite trash talkers, he has no problem reminding opponents of his abilities.

But on this night he speaks playfully of adopting an alternate persona.

“Kind of like a shield or a mask,” he says. “I kind of become somebody else. ... A Monstar, like in the movie ‘Space Jam.’ ”

Ramsey earnestly recounts his parents' and older brother’s influence. He talks of his desire to become a businessman and to help friends succeed. He shares goals of becoming an expert traveler and virtuoso musician. And of his love of being “a girl dad” to two daughters.

Six months hence, he will report to Rams training camp.

At age 25, he is almost certainly on his way to becoming the highest-paid player at his position in NFL history.

And, perhaps, more than a cornerback.

**

Last week, Ramsey arrived at camp in Thousand Oaks without fanfare.

It was a marked departure from 2019, when he showed up for Jacksonville Jaguars camp in an armored vehicle. The message at the time seemed clear: The fifth pick in the 2016 NFL draft wanted to get paid.

During the second game of the season, Ramsey got into a sideline argument with coach Doug Marrone. He reportedly asked to be traded, and he sat out three games because of a back injury, illness and the pending birth of his second child.

In October, after trading cornerback Marcus Peters to the Baltimore Ravens, the Rams made a rare NFL move. They gave up two first-round draft picks to acquire Ramsey.

Darius Slay of the Philadelphia Eagles will be the NFL’s highest-paid cornerback this season, earning $16.7 million. That's just ahead of Byron Jones, who in March the Miami Dolphins gave a five-year, $82.5-million deal that includes $54.4 million in guarantees.

Ramsey, scheduled to earn $13.7 million this season playing under a fifth-year option, is positioned for a more lucrative payday.

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) defends against the Atlanta Falcons' Julio Jones. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

The Rams handed Ramsey “a ton of leverage” by not having a new deal in place at the time of the trade, said Joel Corry, a former agent who writes about contracts and the salary cap for CBSSports.com.

“He’s got the hammer and I have a feeling his agent will be willing to use it,” Corry said.

Ramsey is represented by agent David Mulugheta, who has negotiated record-setting deals for such players as safeties Landon Collins and Kevin Byard. A $20-million-a-year contract for Ramsey that resets the market for cornerbacks is not out of the question, Corry said.

And at $20 million, Ramsey would be underpaid, according to Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders.

Sanders’ relationship with Ramsey dates to 2013, when Ramsey committed to play at Florida State — Sanders’ alma mater — after starring in high school at Brentwood Academy near Nashville.

Top NFL quarterbacks earn $30 million to $40 million per season. Why should a top cornerback be asked to play for less, Sanders wonders.

