There's a massive bubble in the price of carbon – and yet it won't bring down emissions any faster

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Steffen Böhm, Professor in Organisation & Sustainability, University of Exeter
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
<span class="caption">Too many industries have been exempted from carbon rules. </span> <span class="attribution"><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.shutterstock.com/image-photo/distant-view-yorkshire-wolds-uk-power-1691651902" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Coatesy">Coatesy</a></span>
Too many industries have been exempted from carbon rules. Coatesy

Carbon trading was supposed to encourage companies to reduce their emissions. Yet for many years, the carbon price was trading well below €20 (£17) per tonne on the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS), which is by far the most established market for trading carbon in the world. Most agreed that this did not send any financial signals to carbon-intensive industries to invest in green technologies.

But since the onset of the pandemic in 2020, the carbon price has rocketed to close to €90, taking everyone by surprise, including EU climate policymakers. So why has this happened, what are the likely consequences – and what can we expect to happen to the price in the coming months?

The price of carbon (€ per tonne)

The changing market

The carbon price is based on demand for carbon credits. These are awarded to organisations which have removed a quantity of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, through, say, tree planting or building a wind farm, by the EU or other authorities with newer ETSs such as the US and China. Some people and companies buy offsets voluntarily, such as travellers paying a premium to offset carbon emissions in an air ticket.

Large polluters, on the other hand, are required to buy carbon allowances when they exceed a so-called cap. The EU ETS was badly undermined for years because many industries were exempted, free allowances to polluters were issued, and the market was flooded by cheap (and dubious) offsets. The EU’s new “Fit for 55” package aims to reset the EU ETS. It is a step in the right direction but it’s not clear whether it will bring about the rapid decarbonisation we urgently need.

There were three main reasons for the rapid increase of the price of carbon in 2021: political pressure, high energy prices and a flood of speculation from traders.

1. Political pressure

The political pressure to act on climate change has increased immensely since 2018, when Extinction Rebellion launched and Greta Thunberg’s School Strike for the Climate got underway. Both actions have erupted into global movements, buoyed by big names like David Attenborough also calling for more urgent climate action. Weather events such as the intense rainfalls and subsequent flooding in Germany in July 2021 further drove climate change to the top of the political agenda.

In various opinion polls, European citizens now express increasing concern over climate change, prompting politicians to make greater commitments to take action. Members of the business community, too, have been falling over each other in declaring “net zero” targets. This means more demand for voluntary offsets and the prospect of tougher ETS cap rules that will lead to more mandatory offsets in the near future, all of which has encouraged traders to bid up carbon prices.

2. ESG speculation

There has generally been huge investor interest in what the financial community calls ESG (environmental, social and governance), which is broadly about ethical business. There has been high demand in the past two years for companies that score well on ESG, and investment funds that focus on such companies.

For example, Tesla is worth more than the next nine global car manufacturers combined. This reflects the financial community’s view that electrified greener transport is here to stay – and probably also the billions of dollars Tesla receives from more polluting automakers needing to buy carbon permits from greener rivals. This shows the carbon market in action, pushing carbon prices higher.

white Tesla model X on display with its doors open
white Tesla model X on display with its doors open

Yet at the same time, there is clearly a lot of speculation at play. The Financial Times cautioned recently that a bubble might have formed in ESG, and it’s easy to make the same argument about carbon prices.

3. High energy prices

Natural gas has been in short supply worldwide, triggering more use of coal. Coal has much higher carbon emissions than gas, requiring power generators to buy more carbon allowances, pushing the carbon price higher.

The bad news

There are reasons to doubt that the surge in carbon prices will achieve the stated aim of ETSs, namely a faster decarbonisation of the economy. A lot of evidence suggests that many carbon credits are not worth the paper they are written on. There is a lot of double-counting going on, in which those buying and selling offsets both count them as reducing carbon emissions, and there are other loopholes, particularly in questionable carbon offsets. What happens, for example, if – in a warming climate – a forest burns down whose carbon-saving potential was sold to companies?

The integrity of these markets will be even further challenged as the various regional ETSs seek to link up to create more global carbon trading. To achieve this, new global rules were agreed at the recent negotiations at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow. These have been welcomed by industry, but critics say the agreement opens the door to sub-standard carbon offsetting schemes that will make the system unreliable.

At a time when higher energy prices are squeezing businesses, they have an added incentive to push for a global carbon-trading system that goes easy on them. Higher energy costs are also creating a lot of energy poverty among consumers (and higher carbon prices are a contributing factor because it means that power providers have to pay more for offsets). This conflicts with consumers’ desire for more urgent climate change action, creating political pressure to slow the climate transition.

As for the price of carbon, I expect speculators to keep pushing up carbon prices as long as there is enough liquidity in the market – meaning credit they can borrow to make trades. This liquidity has been partially driven by all the money being created by central banks’ quantitative easing (QE) programmes. When it disappears, the bubble will burst.

In other words, the price is not higher because ETSs are functioning well yet. To quote a recent comment from one market analyst: “I’d say that industry by-and-large for the last 16 years since the [EU] carbon scheme had been up and running in 2005 have really done pretty much nothing in terms of carbon emission reductions.”

If just a fraction of all the QE money would have been spent on climate goals, we would have made a lot more progress with climate mitigation over the past decade. The ETS system is only going to work if loopholes are removed so that many more companies have to pay for the carbon they emit. In the end, it’s all about political will and process.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

The Conversation
The Conversation

Steffen Böhm has received funding from the British Academy, UKRI and the Swedish Energy Agency.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada's Mahler wins World Cup ski cross in Olympic tune up

    NAKISKA, ALTA. — Kris Mahler's Olympic bid got a boost from his victory in men's World Cup ski cross Saturday. In the Canadian team's final tune-up ahead of next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing, Mahler prevailed in a tight four-man final at Nakiska ski resort west of Calgary. The 26-year-old from nearby Canmore, Alta., topped the podium for the second time in his career following his first win in Val Thorens, France in December, 2019. Mahler held off runner-up Florian Wilmsmann of Germany and

  • Booker, McGee help Suns rout Pistons in Michigan homecoming

    DETROIT (AP) — Devin Booker scored 30 points and JaVale McGee added 20 in their Michigan homecomings to help the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rout the Detroit Pistons 135-108 on Sunday. “I was just hitting shots and the guys were getting me the ball in good places,” said Booker, from Grand Rapids. “I never got to see the Pistons play in person very often — I grew up about two hours west of here — so I love coming here to play what was my favorite team growing up.” Booker made 11 of his first 14 shot

  • Reshaun Walkes comes full circle in being drafted by Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Reshaun Walkes watched the MLS SuperDraft online, hoping to see his name pop up. Then the MLS site crashed. Fifteen minutes later he got a call from his agent saying he had been drafted. "But the site's down," the 22-year-old forward from Brampton, Ont., recalled thinking. "I was in shock in a way. I didn't see it so I didn't want to believe it until I saw it. But if he's telling me, then it must be true. So it was a mixed reaction. "But I saw it at in the end. It was an unreal moment

  • AP Was There: Magic plays center, Lakers clinch NBA title

    PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (AP) — Rookie Earvin “Magic” Johnson steps in and plays center for the injured Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in Game 6 of the NBA Finals with his Los Angeles Lakers holding a 3-2 series lead over the Philadelphia 76ers. Johnson, a 6-foot-9 point guard, finishes with 42 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists to help the Lakers clinch the title with a 123-107 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. The Associated Press is republishing verbatim the story on Johnson's position switch to help clinch

  • Coyotes send Canadiens to 6th straight loss, 5-2

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Schmaltz and Johan Larsson each had a goal and an assist, and the Arizona Coyotes stretched the Montreal Canadiens' losing streak to six games with a 5-2 win on Monday. Montreal’s first trip to Arizona since 2019 pitted the two teams at the bottom of the NHL standings and the league's two lowest-scoring teams. The teams combined for six goals in the first two periods before shutting each other down in the third. Travis Boyd and Janis Moser also scored for the Coyotes,

  • Could Pascal Siakam be an All-Star?

    A few weeks ago this question had zero traction to it but after playing at an All-NBA level since returning to the lineup, Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss if Pascal Siakam could get the nod for the All-Star Game.

  • Timo Meier's epic five-goal game leaves hockey world in awe

    Timo Meier scored five of the Sharks' six goals against the Kings.

  • Lightning hand Stars 7th straight road loss, 3-1

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Ross Colton had the tiebreaking goal on a breakaway midway through the third period, Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 19 shots, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat Dallas 3-1 Saturday night for the Stars' seventh consecutive road loss. Brayden Point and Alex Killorn also scored for Tampa Bay, and Nikita Kucherov had two assists. Esa Lindell scored for Dallas, and Anton Khudobin had 26 saves. Stars coach Rick Bowness was prevented from making significant lineup changes after a 7-1 loss

  • Reunion will have to wait, Lowry listed out for 'personal reasons' versus Raptors

    MIAMI — The Toronto Raptors' much-anticipated reunion with Kyle Lowry will have to wait a few weeks. The Miami Heat have listed Lowry out for Monday night's game against the visiting Raptors for personal reasons. It would have been Lowry's first game against his former team since he was acquired by Miami this past off-season. The Raptors are scheduled to play in Miami again on Jan. 29. The Heat are slated to play in Toronto on Feb. 1, but there could potentially be no fans at that game if the On

  • Blues legend Chris Pronger celebrates jersey retirement by chugging beer

    Chris Pronger celebrated his jersey retirement by crushing a cold one at the podium.

  • Tampa Bay's Stamkos one of 4 voted to NHL All-Star squads

    NEW YORK (AP) — Centers Steven Stamkos of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Nazem Kadri of the Colorado Avalanche and Mika Zibanejad of the New York Rangers, and Anaheim winger Troy Terry won the final roster spots for All-Star Weekend as a result of fan voting, the NHL announced Monday. The league said Zibanejad cannot attend the Feb. 4-5 event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for personal reasons. He will be replaced by Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel, who finished second in the Metropolitan

  • Timo Meier scores 5 goals for Sharks in 6-2 win over Kings

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Timo Meier set a San Jose franchise record with five goals on Monday, and the Sharks used a huge first period to beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-2. Meier, a sixth-year winger who made his first All-Star team this season, had a hat trick before the first period even ended. He scored his fourth goal less than two minutes into the second period and broke the Sharks’ record with his fifth just 27 seconds before the second intermission. Meier had a chance for his sixth goal midwa

  • Can the Raptors slow down Giannis Antetokounmpo?

    The Toronto Raptors are 2-0 vs. the Milwaukee Bucks this season but Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't play in either of those games and Scottie Barnes and Gary Trent Jr. haven't been cleared to return to the lineup yet.

  • Siakam and VanVleet are the perfect pair to usher in Raptors' new era

    Pascal Siakam's recent emergence as a premier playmaker combined with Fred VanVleet's shooting ability has given the Raptors a truly dynamic 1-2 punch.

  • For Scottie Barnes, Rookie Of The Year award is about legacy

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes knows the race for Rookie Of The Year is extremely close this year — and he doesn’t try to hide what it means to him. Barnes spoke about vying for the award as a way to establish his legacy. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Allen-led Bills throttle division rival Patriots, 47-17

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills erased any doubt of who now rules the AFC East. Allen set a team playoff record with five touchdown passes, including two to Dawson Knox, and Devin Singletary ran for two scores in the first half of a 47-17 throttling of the division rival New England Patriots in a wild-card playoff game Saturday night. Allen finished 21 of 25 for 308 yards in a game Buffalo scored on each of its seven possessions that didn't end with a kneeldown. The Bi

  • Larkin scores 2 in Red Wings' 3-2 OT win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored the tying goal in regulation and notched the game-winner 2:07 into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 comeback win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday before a sparse crowd in snowbound western New York. “Very satisfying,” Larkin said. “It’s real nice to get this one done in overtime.” Vladislav Namestnikov added a short-handed goal for the Red Wings, who swept Buffalo in a home-and-home series to snap an 0-4-2 skid on the road and improve to 4-4-

  • Playoff frustration continues for Raiders in loss to Bengals

    CINCINNATI (AP) — The playoff frustration for the Raiders just won't end. A season of tumult for Las Vegas could have been salved with the first playoff win in 19 years, but the Raiders couldn't catch up with the Cincinnati Bengals, who ended an even longer playoff drought of their own. That most recent postseason win for the Raiders came in a conference championship game before they lost to Tampa Bay in the 2003 Super Bowl. Prior to Saturday, the organization had managed just one playoff appear

  • Mikheyev scores with 3:15 left to lift Leafs past Blues 6-5

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ilya Mikheyev scored the go-ahead goal with 3:15 remaining, lifting the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 6-5 victory over St. Louis on Saturday night. Timothy Liljegren, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Michael Bunting also scored for Toronto. “That’s crazy, a roller-coaster ride," Marner said. “Obviously, that’s not the game we kind of want to play, but I think we did a great job with just staying with it, making sure we’re doing the right things no matter if we gave up

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks beat Capitals to snap skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice to end a seven-game goal drought, Thatcher Demko made 31 saves and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Washington Capitals 4-2 Sunday to snap a three-game losing streak. Pettersson had not scored in more than a month, dating to Vancouver's game against Columbus on Dec. 14. He scored twice in the first five minutes of the second period, the first on the power play and second at even strength, to get the Canucks on the board and give them the lead. Demko